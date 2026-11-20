President Donald Trump suggests his wife, Melania Trump, may be 'more difficult' than him in Melania, The Series. The two-part docuseries premiered on Prime Video on Friday, 20 November 2026. The first lady says she challenges him because too many people around him simply agree with him.

The programme follows Melania's return to the White House during her husband's second presidency. It builds on the documentary film Melania, released in cinemas on 30 January 2026, which followed the 20 days leading up to Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

Director Brett Ratner returned for the series, whose episodes are titled Family & Trust and Pride & Honor. The first covers preparations for Melania's renewed role, while the second follows her activities after the inauguration. The couple's remarks appear in footage recorded before the November release.

Donald Trump Says Melania Could Be 'More Difficult'

In the opening episode, Ratner asks Trump what surprises him most about his wife. The president praises her accomplishments before discussing her writing. He says her book became a bestseller and acknowledges that he had not previously recognised her talent as an author.

'I didn't know she had that talent,' Trump says, before describing Melania as an 'outstanding woman'. The conversation then turns to which spouse is harder to get along with, prompting a less straightforward answer.

Trump says he considers himself easier company than the public might believe. 'She could very well be more difficult than me,' he says. The qualification matters because he does not categorically describe Melania as the more difficult partner.

The programme subsequently includes Melania's explanation of why her husband might see her that way. She presents her willingness to speak plainly as a possible source of disagreement. The recorded remarks do not establish that the couple had a new argument over the issue.

Melania Trump Questions the 'Yes People' Around Donald Trump

'I tell him the truth,' Melania says, explaining her approach to conversations with the president. She adds that she believes too many people around him are 'yes people', which she considers unhealthy.

Melania does not identify anyone or offer an example of a presidential decision affected by such behaviour. Her remarks reflect her assessment of the people surrounding her husband, not independently verified conduct by White House officials or advisers.

The couple also discuss Trump's dancing at political appearances. He suggests Melania would sometimes prefer him to behave in a more presidential manner. She says certain occasions were not suitable for dancing, offering another example of their differing preferences.

Amazon MGM Studios describes the series as a continuation of the original film, which showed preparations for the inauguration and the family's return to Washington. Melania was among the film's producers. She is also an executive producer of the new programme alongside Marc Beckman.

The opening episode revisits conversations recorded before Trump took office again in January 2025. Although the remarks have attracted attention with the series' November release, they should not be mistaken for evidence of a recent marital confrontation.

Melania's comments leave the identities of the people she calls overly agreeable unclear. She does not say whether her objections changed a particular presidential decision, or describe how Trump responded when she challenged him.