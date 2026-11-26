Jennifer Barreto, Miss Universe 2026, is facing online backlash after her answer about artificial intelligence prompted viewers to brand her 'Miss ChatGPT', despite applause from the audience in Puerto Rico.

Barreto was crowned at the 75th Miss Universe competition on 24 November, becoming the first mother to win the title.

Why Jennifer Barreto Was Called 'Miss ChatGPT'

Barreto was asked which human value should never be lost as artificial intelligence advances. Speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, she said AI was here to stay and should be used carefully. She connected human values with coherence between what people say and do, arguing that people should remain true to themselves.

NDTV's English rendering also included the line: 'I'm not worried about how intelligent artificial intelligence is'. Published transcripts differ because her original response was translated. Some viewers considered the answer generic and lacking a personal perspective, prompting comparisons with chatbot-generated responses.

Comments on the official Miss Universe Instagram page used several AI-related labels, including 'Miss ChatGPT', 'Miss Claude' and 'Miss Gemini'. The nicknames reflected commenters' perception that her answer sounded machine-generated; they do not establish that Barreto used AI to prepare. While the audience in Puerto Rico applauded her response, online commenters questioned its originality and relevance.

Interpreter and Time-Limit Complaints

The criticism extended beyond the answer's wording. Barreto used an interpreter for the AI question. During the subsequent leadership round, the host asked the question in English, the interpreter translated it into Spanish, and Barreto then delivered her answer in English. Some viewers questioned why she needed translation for the first question but not when responding to the second.

Others questioned whether the 30-second response limit was applied consistently, while some described her answer as rehearsed. These were social-media criticisms, not evidence that Barreto received extra time, preferential treatment or an unfair advantage.

Other Finalists and Judging Backlash

The debate also involved the other finalists. Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez finished first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington.

Some viewers argued that other contestants gave stronger answers. Bea discussed using her international experience to work with the United Nations and advocate for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices. Such comparisons reflected audience opinion, not proof that the result was unfair.

Barreto's leadership answer called for leaders who were empathetic, set an example and listened to communities. She emphasised understanding local needs before acting, rather than imposing solutions. Published accounts differ on the precise wording. The competition's exact scoring breakdown has not been publicly disclosed yet.

A Historic Win for Puerto Rico

Barreto's victory gave Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe title and its first since Zuleyka Rivera won in 2006. She became the first mother to claim the crown, following a rule change announced in 2022 that took effect in 2023, allowing mothers and married women to compete.

Reports identified her as an Army prevention specialist who worked with the Family Advocacy Program at Fort Cavazos, Texas, initially as an educator and crisis responder. Her work involved supporting families and preventing harmful behaviour, providing context for her emphasis on empathetic leadership and understanding community needs.