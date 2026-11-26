Denny's is making it clear that Jensen Huang still has a place at its table, despite the explosive allegations that recently threatened his position at NVIDIA.

The American diner chain has publicly thrown its support behind the technology executive, sharing a sentimental message about his humble beginnings as a restaurant worker and the booth where the idea for NVIDIA was born. However, the gesture has attracted considerable attention online, with some social media users ridiculing the company's show of loyalty.

Denny's Backs Jensen Huang With Heartfelt Post

In a post shared on Instagram, Denny's declared that Huang remained part of its history, recalling his early days working at the restaurant before becoming one of the world's most influential technology executives.

'Some things you don't just take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them,' the company wrote.

Denny's highlighted how Huang once washed dishes and served customers at its restaurants, experiences he has reportedly continued to discuss with pride. The chain also recalled how Huang and his co-founders sat together over coffee in one of its booths to discuss the idea that eventually became NVIDIA.

The company described the restaurant as Huang's 'first alma mater,' expressing pride in its connection to the billionaire executive and the company he helped build.

Denny's Restores NVIDIA Founding Plaque

The Instagram statement also addressed the controversy surrounding a plaque commemorating the booth where NVIDIA was founded. According to Denny's, the company contacted NVIDIA's communications team on 10 November to reaffirm its connection with Huang, telling them: 'Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his.'

However, on 13 November, Denny's learned that the plaque marking the historic booth had been removed. The restaurant chain said it subsequently put the plaque back where it belonged, emphasising that it represented an important part of its shared history with Huang.

Denny's also stressed that its connection with the NVIDIA chief executive extended beyond the founding story, pointing to his earlier experience washing dishes and serving guests.

Huang's NVIDIA Comeback After Explosive Allegations

Denny's show of support comes as Huang faces allegations of multiple affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman reportedly linked to the Chinese government. According to TMZ, he resigned as NVIDIA CEO amid the controversy but was reinstated on 23 November, less than a month later. The allegations remain unproven.

Despite its heartfelt message, Denny's statement has not received universal approval online. Social media commenters have reportedly ridiculed the restaurant chain's public show of support, with some telling the company to get back to making pancakes.

The reactions have drawn attention to the unusual intersection between a major technology scandal and an American restaurant chain's nostalgic connection with a former employee.

Denny's, however, used its statement to emphasise that its appreciation extended beyond Huang's success. The company said everyone who washed dishes or served customers at its restaurants mattered, regardless of whether they went on to achieve worldwide recognition.

It ended its message with a direct invitation to the NVIDIA executive: 'Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on. We're always open, 24/7.'