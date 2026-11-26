John Hamburg knew Ariana Grande was the right person to go head-to-head with Ben Stiller in Focker-in-Law after watching her demonstrate her comic timing on Saturday Night Live. The director has revealed why the pop star became his first choice to play Olivia, the girlfriend of Greg Focker's son.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamburg explained that Grande's ability to deliver comedy, along with the unexpected contrast between her appearance and her character's personality, made her particularly appealing for the role.

The latest instalment of the Meet the Parents franchise arrived in cinemas on 25 November, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Why John Hamburg Chose Ariana Grande for the Role

Hamburg said Grande's appearances on SNL helped him recognise her potential as a comedy performer.

'There are many wonderful actresses, but Ariana is such a force. The fact that she hasn't been in a million movies makes her almost mysterious, which appealed to me,' he said. 'I'd watch her on Saturday Night Live and marvel at her incredible comic timing and think, "She's hilarious. She gets it.'"

Grande has demonstrated her sketch-comedy abilities on several occasions, including hosting the show in March 2016, October 2024 and December 2025. However, he did not identify any particular episode or sketch.

He also believed her appearance would create an amusing contrast with Stiller's character. 'She has a twinkle in her eye and isn't physically imposing, but the idea of someone who looks like Ariana Grande completely destroying Ben Stiller felt like a conflict we could really exploit,' Hamburg explained.

The director eventually became convinced that Grande was the actress he wanted for the role. After completing the script and considering the casting possibilities, he and his team reached a clear decision.

'We landed on Ariana and said, "That's it. She has to be the one." I just hoped she would say yes because she was the only person I could think of, for a variety of reasons,' he recalled.

Hamburg also expressed his affection for the actress when asked about her planned hiatus. He said he wanted whatever promotional arrangements worked best for the actress.

'I want whatever's best for her. At the end of the day, this is a business about human beings, and I adore her,' he said.

Ariana Grande's Character Is Ben Stiller's Nemesis

Grande plays Olivia Jones, a former FBI hostage negotiator who is dating Henry Focker (Skyler Gisondo), the adult son of Greg (Stiller) and Pam Focker (Teri Polo). Her relationship with Henry puts her directly in the path of Greg's overprotective parenting.

Hamburg explained that the idea of making his son's girlfriend Greg's nemesis became the starting point for the story. Olivia's professional background also helped establish the central conflict: she believes Greg is holding Henry emotionally hostage by being excessively involved in his life.

This creates an interesting reversal of the original Meet the Parents premise. Greg, who once had to prove himself to his partner's suspicious father, now finds himself scrutinising his son's prospective wife.

The film also reunites Stiller and Robert De Niro, alongside returning cast members Blythe Danner and Owen Wilson. Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco are among the other cast additions.

Ariana Grande's Hiatus Won't Affect Film Commitment

Although Grande is preparing to step back from public-facing work, her planned hiatus does not necessarily mean she will be absent from the film's promotional campaign. In August, her representative announced that she would take a break from public appearances after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The announcement also confirmed her withdrawal from the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, where she was due to star alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

The Supernatural singer subsequently addressed the decision during a concert on 3 August, explaining that the announcement was neither reactive nor impulsive but something she had planned in advance. Her Eternal Sunshine Tour concluded in London on 1 September after 41 shows across 10 cities.

Despite her plans to step back, a source told People on that Grande remained committed to promoting 'Focker-in-Law' and was proud of the film. The source also said she would continue supporting her brand partnerships during the break.