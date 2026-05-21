The Boys has officially concluded after five seasons, but the franchise is far from over. Prime Video continues to expand the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) with new spinoffs, including Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming series.

'Vought Rising'

The next spinoff in The Boys franchise is Vought Rising, set to premiere in 2027. It's a prequel set in the 1950s, centred on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Clara Vought/Stormfront (Aya Cash).

'It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought,' according to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Vought Rising showrunner Paul Grellong.

Kripke also described the show as 'L.A. Confidential with superheroes. Maybe grimier. Probably, definitely grimier.' In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ackles shared what viewers can expect from the upcoming spinoff.

'It'll feel definitely like a different show, with the foundation and the heart of what made The Boys. In The Boys, in modern times, he's a fish out of water. He's an analog guy who's trapped in a digital world. So now we see him in his element. We see him kind of... what made him who he was,' Ackles said.

Jensen Ackles teases upcoming 'The Boys' prequel, 'Vought Rising.' 🤫 pic.twitter.com/XOACZOc8id — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 20, 2026

Ackles' character doesn't appear in the series finale. When asked if Vought Rising will be set in multiple timelines, Kripke said 'no comment', but added that they have 'a few surprises and tricks up our sleeve in V Rising.'

'I don't think the finale episode itself sets up Vought Rising. I think what we saw of Soldier Boy and meeting Bombsight and some references to some of the other original Supes, is about the only setup we're doing. But how's this for a vague tease; I will say that, we have a few surprises and tricks up our sleeve in V Rising,' Kripke told Deadline.

'The Boys: Mexico'

Another upcoming spinoff is The Boys: Mexico. Plot details remain under wraps, but the series is set after The Boys series finale.

'It's still a super-fun world, and I think the point we were trying to make at the end is nothing is just perfect and happily ever after. Now you have all these loose Supes running around that Vought isn't taking responsibility for anymore. And there's problems to solve. There's always gonna be problems to solve. If you pull your loved ones tight and take care of each other, you can have a happy ending,' Kripke told Rolling Stone.

What About 'Gen V' Characters?

Gen V was cancelled after two seasons, but Kripke said that they have plans to bring Gen V characters into other The Boys projects.

'While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the Gen V characters' stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You'll see them again,' said Kripke and executive producer Evan Goldberg.

Kripke also told Variety, 'Had we done more Gen V, we were very clearly signaling in the finale that the torch was being passed from Annie to Marie for the good supe you're following. I would love to find a way to continue that story.'

So, despite the show's cancellation, it appears that Kripke isn't done with the characters yet, and fans can expect to see them again soon.