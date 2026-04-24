Mark Ruffalo leaves Marvel fanatics salivating over a potential Spider-Man vs. Venom showdown.

Ruffalo has sparked fresh excitement among Marvel fans once again. The 58-year-old actor is set to appear in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ahead of the highly-anticipated installment, the MCU veteran may have dropped a major spoiler during a Q&A for Italy's Ministry of Education and Merit.

With full confidence, Ruffalo, famous for playing Bruce Banner and The Hulk, Peter Parker could soon face off against an alien foe.

'I promise you 1000% that he will be fighting an alien in the future,' Ruffalo told the audience.

Mark Ruffalo potentially teasing that Spider-Man will fight Venom in the MCU.



“I promise you 1000% that he will be fighting an alien in the future…” pic.twitter.com/sRQRoDB9Ir — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 22, 2026

Even though Ruffalo did not directly mention the name 'Venom', fans were quick to draw their own conclusions. Many followers of the movie franchise believe the 'alien' he was talking about is the famous symbiote who has been one of Spider-Man's most recognisable nemeses.

Rufallo May be Talking About a Different Movie

Due to Ruffalo's reputation for spoilers, fans already assume Venom would appear in the upcoming movie. However, some prominent insiders believe people got it wrong.

Both well-known scooper Daniel Richtman and VFX artist James Mack both shared their speculation on Ruffalo's recent spoiler. In a reaction post, they noted that Ruffalo may have talked about a different Spider-Man and movie altogether.

According to Richtman and Mack, the actor was referring to Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in the 2027 film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

'I think he's talking about Andrew's Spider-Man here,' Richtman wrote in the reposted video of Ruffalo.

I think he's talking about Andrew's Spider-Man here https://t.co/YDrbmcHNe6 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 22, 2026

'Andrew Garfield as well, in Avengers Secret Wars 👀,' Mack concurred in another repost.

Andrew Garfield as well, in Avengers Secret Wars 👀 https://t.co/8mibjYSJeK — James Mack (@JamesMackwl) April 22, 2026

Tom Hardy Clarified His Spider-Man vs. Venom Remark

Venom star Tom Hardy had previously expressed his desire to share the big screen with Spider-Man. Last year, Hardy notably revealed that it almost happened, stating, 'We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting.'

However, it didn't take long before Hardy clarified his comment as the speculations and rumours quickly intensified. The 48-year-old insisted that he never confirmed anything and the context of his remarks was probably misunderstood by the fans or sensationalised by the media.

'I didn't say that, at all,' Hardy said (h/t Yahoo Entertainment). 'That's kind of moved on from a very simple quote that I said specifically about my children watching Venom. It's hard to explain to a young child why their favorite superheroes can't be in a film together and that's such a shame. And we almost got it, but it didn't happen, which is the truth. It didn't happen. And we almost got together because I remember being in the Spider-Man movie and you know it was connected, and it just didn't happen. The trilogy is now over and it didn't happen. So, it didn't get killed by anything, it just didn't happen.'

Ruffalo is well-known for accidentally revealing Marvel secrets way before the movie's official showing. Prior to his latest revelation, Ruffallo was already famous for streaming the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarök (2017) and leaking the Avengers: Infinity War ending a year early.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theatres in the United States on 31 July 2026.