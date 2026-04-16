Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans have finally been given a new sneak peek at the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic with new interviews by the people who wrote and designed it.

What is Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

For anyone who does not know of the TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer this is the section for you.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer first released in 1997 featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the main protagonist Buffy Summers who was chosen by fate to fight demons, monsters, and vampires from her small Southern California town; Sunnydale.

The seven-season show ended up spawning a spin-off show; Angel which follows a character introduced during the original show and his trials and tribulations.

What Is the New Comic About?

According to ScreenRant, 'The first official glimpse at Dynamite Entertainment's Buffy the Vampire Slayer features the titular supernatural hero ready to fight a vampire, illustrated by seasoned Marvel and DC artist David Nakayama. Writer Kelly Thompson, known for her work on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and DC's Absolute Wonder Woman, confirms that Dynamite's upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayercomic is akin to "an event book" focused on Buffy and Angel.'

'Kelly Thompson was candid about the difficulties of promoting a story built on secrecy in today's comic market. "I think it's a terrible way to try to market something. I don't know what to do, but there's just no way to talk about it without talking about it in concrete terms or to talk about it at length without spoiling this entire thing. It all hinges on it and I just can't,"' in an interview with Bleeding Cool.

'The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series with David Nakayama is designed to honour the existing lore without requiring prior knowledge of the comics. "You don't need to have ever read any of the other previous Buffy comics to understand this book. And we've made it as new reader friendly as possible in case you aren't already a fan of the show."'

'For the first arc, the Buffy and Angel books will be pretty integrated; after that first arc, they will become more their own things.'

'To preserve the surprise, the team is exploring unconventional marketing tactics."We're trying. We're doing like there's going to be some blind bags or redacted out covers. There will be some things like that going on, Thompson said"

What About the Planned TV Show?

'New Sunnydale, is still fresh for the fandom. Helmed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao and featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar in a mentor role to a new Slayer named Nova, the project was set to be a strong legacy sequel. Despite a filmed pilot, Hulu decided to scrap the series,' ScreenRant reported.

'According to Variety, 'her take on "Buffy" might have not been mainstream enough for Hulu, although that's been disputed by Gellar, who blamed an executive at the streamer for his lack of familiarity with the original material.'

Gellar took to Instagram to deliver the news: 'I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with 'Buffy: New Sunnydale.'