Rihanna has once again been drawn into pregnancy speculation after a viral post on X claimed she is expecting twins, attributing the phrase 'I'm eating for 3 now' to the singer. The post, which has been widely shared across TikTok, Instagram and X, has prompted confusion among fans despite no verified evidence or official confirmation supporting the rumours.

The speculation appears to originate from unverified and edited online content rather than any legitimate announcement. Much of the material circulating is recycled footage or altered clips presented as recent developments, paired with captions suggesting a pregnancy or twin announcement without supporting proof.

Viral 'Eating for 3' Posts Speculation

Speculation around Rihanna began circulating after social media users shared posts claiming she had used the phrase 'eating for 3,' with many interpreting it as a hint that she is expecting another child. The content quickly spread across social media platforms, often paired with recycled footage and edited clips presented as recent developments.

Rihanna announces she's pregnant with twins:



"I'm eating for 3 now" pic.twitter.com/M8GmBh6Zv8 — Culture Cave (@CultureCave_) May 19, 2026

However, there is no verified source confirming that Rihanna made such a remark. Many of the viral posts rely on unrelated or outdated footage, with captions suggesting a pregnancy announcement or even a twin pregnancy without any supporting evidence.

At present, there has been no official confirmation that Rihanna is pregnant. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has made any public statement indicating they are expecting another child, and no established entertainment outlets have reported or verified claims of a pregnancy or twins.

Online Reactions Split Between Humour and Scepticism

The 'eating for 3' rumour has generated mixed reactions online, with users responding with humour, doubt and curiosity as the claim spread.

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Some users joked about the pattern of speculation, with one writing that Rihanna 'really treats pregnancy announcements like surprise album drops.' Others questioned the credibility of the posts, pointing out that her youngest child is still very young, with one comment stating, 'This is a joke right? Her baby girl is not even a year old yet.'

Other reactions focused on surprise at the possibility of twins, with users asking how many children she now has and reacting with shock to the rumour. One post read, 'This time it's twins 😲 How many children does she have now?'

A smaller number of users offered congratulations despite the lack of confirmation, with one writing, 'Wow, that's so good of her. We congratulate her and pray for her as well to deliver them in good health 🙏🏻.'

Recurrent Pregnancy Rumours Around Rihanna

Rihanna has frequently faced pregnancy speculation over the years, often triggered by public appearances, red-carpet looks, and fan interpretations of her outfits or social media posts.

Notably, online speculation about her pregnancy circulated ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where she revealed during the show that she was expecting.

Earlier rumours in other periods had also spread online without verification and were not substantiated by credible reporting.

In several instances, she has either addressed speculation indirectly or dismissed it with humour, without confirming rumours at the time. Despite continued online discussion, there has been no recent verified statement indicating that she is currently pregnant or expecting twins.

Current Verified Family Information

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to three children. The couple shares two sons and a daughter, with their youngest child, a daughter named Rocki, born on 13 September. They have been together since 2020 and have expanded their family in recent years.

The couple has previously spoken about being open to having more children in the future.

However, there is currently no confirmed information suggesting Rihanna is pregnant again or expecting twins. Neither official representatives nor credible entertainment news outlets have reported any such development.