Drake has reportedly dropped three surprise albums loaded with pointed lyrics aimed at stars including Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar. Fans began dissecting the tracks on Friday after the projects appeared without warning, with the new music said to include a long list of name-checks and thinly veiled shots at rivals across music and sport.

The albums, titled Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, appear to extend the pattern of public sparring that has long defined Drake's image. But this latest batch of songs sounds more direct than usual, with listeners quickly reading the lines as deliberate jabs rather than casual wordplay.

Drake's Three Albums And A Roll Call Of Disses

On Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, Drake leans into the combative persona that has followed him for more than a decade. According to lyric breakdowns shared online, one of the clearest targets is DJ Khaled, a frequent collaborator whose silence on global politics has drawn criticism from some fans.

On the track Make Them Play, Drake raps: 'Khaled you know what I mean, the beef was fully live, you went halal... and your people are still waiting for a "Free Palestine" but apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green. I'm seeing everyone's true colours.' The line is unusually direct, linking a fellow star to a charged geopolitical issue and suggesting selective principle.

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Kendrick Lamar, who has been locked in a long-running rivalry with Drake, is also targeted heavily. On Dust, Drake dismisses Lamar's work with the line: 'What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don't remember it going like that, I don't remember one word of your raps.' He goes on to accuse him of performative activism and pandering to white liberal audiences.

Pusha T is also referenced in a short but loaded line that appears to allude to his name surfacing in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Drake raps: 'Ya'll was island hopping back then now your name's redacted.' The lyric does not make a direct allegation, but the implication is clear enough to keep the feud alive.

Rihanna, Rocky And The Emotional Undertow

One of the most talked-about moments for fans is Drake's apparent swipe at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who have two children together. He reportedly raps: 'Yo baby mama ain't even post your single, where she at?' On its own, it is a relatively brief line, but given his history with Rihanna, it lands with extra force.

Elsewhere, Drake turns to K-pop group BTS, rapping: 'I'm feeling like BTS 'cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.' He also takes aim at Jay-Z with the line: 'I'll take the 500k over the dinner,' a reference to the long-running meme about whether to choose cash or a dinner with the Roc Nation mogul.

LeBron James is not spared either. On Make Them Remember, Drake raps: 'I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up.' The line recasts James' team changes as disloyalty rather than career strategy.

Playboi Carti is also drawn into the album's web of tension. On Whisper My Name, Drake spits: 'Baby boy please, I heard what you said to lil bro about me. Yeah, and when you run into me on ICEMAN what you gon' do except freeze? You not bout to squeeze. You not in the streets.' The lyric suggests private grievances that the public has not seen.

Across the three albums, the pattern is hard to miss. Drake is not just defending his position, he is trying to redraw the hierarchy, casting himself as the constant while questioning the motives and authenticity of others.

None of the artists named has publicly responded to the lyrics so far, and Drake has not explained his intentions in an interview. With no official statements, much of the reaction is still based on fan interpretation and online transcription.