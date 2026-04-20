Kirk Moore, the principal of Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma, was crowned prom king last night by students grateful for his bravery in thwarting a potential mass shooting just 11 days earlier. The incident occurred on April 7 when 20-year-old former student Victor Lee Hawkins entered the building armed with two semi-automatic handguns shortly after 2:30pm.

Hawkins fired several shots in the lobby and threatened pupils before Moore intervened. The school is located about 60 miles south of Oklahoma City. Moore's swift response has been praised by authorities, and the students' decision to honour him with the prom king title has captured widespread attention across the United States.

The Day Everything Changed

Surveillance video from the school captured the dramatic sequence of events. Hawkins, who court documents describe as obsessed with the 1999 Columbine high school massacre, yelled for everyone to get on the ground upon entering the lobby. He pointed his pistol at a female student and pulled the trigger, but the weapon malfunctioned. He then aimed at a male student in the foyer.

Principal Moore, who had been in his office, charged at the gunman. Another member of staff assisted in the effort to wrestle the weapon away. During the struggle Moore was shot in the leg. Hawkins was eventually subdued and taken into custody. Pauls Valley police chief Don May in an NBC News interview commented on the principal's actions, saying: 'There's not a doubt in my mind that he saved kids' lives.'

Read more 15-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher at Texas School Before Taking Own Life, Authorities Still Investigating 15-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher at Texas School Before Taking Own Life, Authorities Still Investigating

Moore was treated for the injury and made a point of returning to school as soon as possible, eager to support the students and staff affected by the ordeal. Authorities stated that his intervention prevented a possible mass shooting.

A Night to Remember

The senior prom last night provided the perfect opportunity for the student body to show their appreciation. They voted overwhelmingly for Moore as prom king. When local DJ Burk Ozbirn took to the microphone to announce the winner, the reaction was immediate and enthusiastic.

@abcnews Principal Kirk Moore was already being hailed as a hero after authorities said he stopped a mass shooting at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma. Now he's being hailed as prom king. “We announced Principal Moore being the king, and the place went nuts,” said Burk Ozbirn, a local DJ who made the announcement on Friday night. Moore was shot in the leg when he charged and took down an armed former student who intended to carry out a mass shooting at the school, according to authorities. ♬ original sound - ABC News - ABC News

Ozbirn later described the scene, recalling: 'We announced Principal Moore being the king, and the place went nuts.'

As Moore entered the venue, the opening bars of Nickelback's Hero played. Students cheered, high-fived their principal and watched as the crown was placed on his head. The moment was captured on video and shared widely.

One Instagram reel noted how the students honoured their principal after he risked his life to protect them.

The Wider Picture

In the days since the incident, the school community has come together in support of Moore and the quick-thinking staff member who helped stop the attack. Moore released a statement in which he credited his preparation through regular training exercises and described feeling grateful for the support he has received from the community.

The event has also sparked broader conversations about school safety protocols and the role of staff in emergency situations. Fortunately, no students or other staff members were injured beyond Moore's leg wound. Hawkins has been charged in connection with the attempted shooting. The story has drawn coverage from national media outlets.

Kirk Moore's crowning as prom king by the grateful students at Pauls Valley High School stands as a testament to the impact one person's actions can have. The Oklahoma principal who stopped a school shooter is now also remembered as their prom king.