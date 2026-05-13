Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher may share a record seven Formula 1 titles, but former Ferrari engineer Aldo Costa has said the pair are 'worlds apart' in their work ethic, telling an Italian podcast that Schumacher was a relentless 'workaholic' while Hamilton prefers to focus on the fight on track rather than endless laps behind the wheel.

The comparison between Hamilton and Schumacher has hovered over F1 for more than a decade, intensifying as Hamilton matched and then equalled Schumacher's championships and race wins. Now that Hamilton has made the high‑profile switch to Ferrari for 2025, the parallels and the differences are being re-examined inside the very team that Schumacher helped turn into a serial title-winning machine.

Costa, who spent most of his Formula 1 career in Modena as part of Ferrari's technical operation before joining Mercedes in 2011, is uniquely placed to make that judgement. He worked with Schumacher during Ferrari's dominant early‑2000s era, then played a key engineering role at Mercedes as Hamilton built his own historic run of titles in the mid‑to‑late 2010s. Few Italian engineers, or indeed any engineers, have been on the inside of both dynasties.

Speaking on the Terruzzi Racconta podcast, Costa was initially complimentary about Hamilton's approach during their shared time at Brackley, describing how meticulous the Briton could be in his technical debriefs. But when pressed directly on how that stacked up against Schumacher's fabled intensity, his answer was blunt.

'They're worlds apart when it comes to the world of motor racing,' Costa said. 'One has a slightly different approach a workaholic behind the wheel, hyper‑meticulous down to the last detail. The other prefers to drive when there's a battle to be fought.'

Costa went further, drawing a clear contrast in how each man used track time.

'[Hamilton] doesn't really like driving the car and doing 2,000 laps a day, whereas Schumacher would drive from morning till night every day of the year,' he said. Yet he was careful not to reduce the comparison to a simple work‑good, rest‑bad narrative. In Costa's telling, both drivers remain formidable operators. 'In terms of feedback, both give very detailed driver comments. Both have extraordinary talent.'

❌ "Hamilton NO TIENE LA MÁS MÍNIMA POSIBILIDAD frente a Leclerc", afirma Ralf Schumacher



😯 "YA ES HORA. A mí tampoco me gustaría oír eso. Pero Hamilton, y Fernando Alonso también... Han pasado una etapa fantástica en la Fórmula 1, pero creo que para ambos ha llegado el momento… pic.twitter.com/vorneJFCwv — SoyMotor.com (@SoyMotor) May 10, 2026

Michael Schumacher Standard Looms Over Ferrari And Hamilton

The news came after months of questioning over Hamilton's preparation methods during his first season in Ferrari red, particularly his relatively limited use of the team's simulator. According to pundits, this has fed into the narrative that Hamilton's style is less obsessive than Schumacher's famously unrelenting approach.

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Former driver and television analyst Ralf Schumacher has been especially forthright. He has pointed to Hamilton's lack of simulator mileage as a key factor in why the 41‑year‑old appeared to struggle at times against team‑mate Charles Leclerc in his debut Ferrari campaign, and why the younger Monegasque has continued to post stronger raw results. Those claims have not been independently verified by Ferrari, and nothing is formally confirmed regarding the exact simulator usage, so they ought to be treated with a degree of caution.

Still, they land awkwardly at Maranello, where Schumacher is not just another champion but a benchmark of what total commitment is meant to look like. Stories of Schumacher spending entire days in testing, grinding through set‑up changes and pounding around Fiorano are part of Ferrari lore. Costa's comments gently reinforce that mythology, even as they acknowledge Hamilton's own strengths.

From the outside, there is a risk that this becomes a slightly unfair comparison of eras. Modern restrictions on testing, the sophistication of simulators and a far more crowded calendar mean no current driver can physically mirror Schumacher's testing marathons of the early 2000s. Hamilton's detractors, though, have seized on every hint that he may not relish endless laps in the same way.

Hamilton's Split‑Second Call Shows A Different Kind Of Obsession

Costa, to his credit, did not paint Hamilton as casual or disengaged. On the contrary, he reached for a vivid racing memory to illustrate just how sharp Hamilton's focus can be when it matters.

He recalled an Italian Grand Prix at Monza, though he admitted he could not pin down the exact year, in which Hamilton was locked in battle with Sebastian Vettel. According to Costa, Vettel attempted a move at the second chicane, only for Hamilton to place his car with almost surgical precision.

'Vettel had tried to overtake [Hamilton], and he'd positioned the front tyre at a spot on the second chicane to prevent Vettel from overtaking him. In fact, Vettel ended up on the kerb,' Costa said.

The real insight, he suggested, came afterwards. In the debrief, Hamilton reportedly walked the team through his thought process 'down to the thousandth of a second', explaining how he had seen Vettel coming and decided that putting his tyres at a specific point would force the Ferrari onto the kerb. Then, in his telling, that is exactly what happened.

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher scored his final Ferrari GP podium in China (2006)



Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton scored his first Ferrari GP podium in China (2026)



❤️🐎 pic.twitter.com/SRoqVGbUBA — La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) March 15, 2026

It is a small anecdote, but it hints at why engineers who have worked with Hamilton are wary of the lazy story that he simply relies on instinct and raw speed. The work ethic may not mirror Schumacher's industrial testing schedule, and the relationship with simulators may never convince everyone. Yet in the split second when a race hangs in the balance, Costa's account suggests Hamilton's mind is anything but relaxed.

Nothing in Costa's remarks settles the perennial argument about which seven‑time champion was 'better,' or what kind of work ethic should be considered the gold standard. What his comments do underline is that even inside the paddock, the legend of Schumacher continues to be the yardstick against which every other great, Hamilton included, is measured.