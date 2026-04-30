The Vegas Golden Knights needed two extra periods to pull off a win against the Utah Mammoth, 5–4, thanks to the heroics of Brett Howden once again. It was the 28-year-old's short-handed goal that lifted the Golden Knights, the second time he has done it in as many games.

The win allowed the Golden Knights to take a 3–2 series lead and put them on the brink of wrapping up their Stanley Cup first-round series with Utah. Game 6 of their series is set for Friday, 1 May, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Without question, Howden deserves a lot of credit for helping turn things around for the Golden Knights. After being down 2–1 against the Mammoth, Brett was also a key contributor in their Game 4 win.

That was, ironically, also a short-handed goal in the early goings of that game. However, his second score meant more, sending the game into overtime. The Golden Knights would go on to win Game 4 in overtime, 5–4, thanks to a goal by Shea Theodore in the extra period, per NHL.com.

Brett Howden Emerges as Vegas' Unexpected Playoff Hero

There is no doubt that Howden's shot was huge in helping Vegas go up 3–2 against Utah. But instead of taking all the credit, he believed that teammate Mitch Marner had a role in setting him up for those goals.

"Mitch (Marner) did a really good job. It's like the other night on the PK. He did a good job of getting a stick in there, interrupting the play. It just kind of popped out, and I tried to get a shot," Howden said after the game via ESPN.

For Howden, it remains to be seen if he can weave his magic again in Game 6, although the Golden Knights have more than enough star power to close out the series. The team is filled with Stanley Cup champions and Olympic gold medalists, more than enough to give the Mammoth a run for their money. However, it would be wise not to count Utah out.

Utah Mammoth Remain Dangerous Despite Playoff Hole

After initially leading the series, it is clear that Mammoth is a young team oozing with talent and out to earn experience. And as far as head coach André Tourigny is concerned, he has seen notable improvements from his players even if they dropped Games 4 and 5.

"We're happy about the way we played," he said via Yahoo Sports. "I think we progressed in our game. I think we made some adjustments that gave us a little bit more rhythm. There are more things we need to keep cleaning up, but I think we played a really good game."

Two names stand out — Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther. Both account for 20 of Mammoth's 46 power-play goals this season. If not Schmaltz and Guenther, Tourigny can also turn to his other players — captain Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and Mikhail Sergachev — for more offence.

Hence, their Friday showdown is expected to be just as competitive. The Golden Knights are slight favourites at -119, with the Mammoth close behind at -101. The over/under for the game is set at 5.5 goals, per ABC News.