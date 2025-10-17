No, Brigitte Bardot is not dead.

For decades, she was the untamable 'sex kitten' of French cinema, a global icon whose unapologetic sensuality captivated the world. But today, the fiercely private legend Brigitte Bardot is at the centre of a new drama, one unfolding not on the silver screen but within the quiet walls of a hospital in Toulon, France.

At 91 years old, the actress has been rushed to hospital with a 'serious illness,' undergoing emergency surgery and leaving fans and friends deeply concerned for her health. The reclusive star is said to be in a 'worrying state' after being transported from her beloved home in Saint-Tropez to the private Saint-Jean hospital.

According to RadarOnline, Bardot has been hospitalised for approximately three weeks, with a local French outlet reporting that while she 'is expected to be released from the hospital in a few days... her condition remains worrying'. The exact nature of her illness and the specifics of the surgery remain a mystery, adding to the anxiety surrounding the fragile icon.

The Private Health Battles of Brigitte Bardot

This recent health scare is the latest in a series of medical challenges that have marked Bardot's later years. It comes just two years after medics were called to her home in July 2023 when she experienced severe respiratory issues during a heatwave.

Her husband of over three decades, Bernard d'Ormale, downplayed the incident at the time, telling a French outlet, 'It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing. (Her breathing) was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction.'

He added that medics administered oxygen and monitored her, explaining, 'Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old'.

Her health struggles, however, date back much further. In 1983, a day before her 49th birthday, she was hospitalised after an overdose on a combination of sleeping pills and red wine.

A year later, in 1984, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and in a move typical of her defiant spirit, she refused chemotherapy, opting for radiation treatment instead, successfully going into remission in 1986. She also suffers from severe arthritis, which often requires her to use bracing sticks to walk.

Remembering the Cinematic Legacy of Brigitte Bardot

Long before her health became a subject of public concern, Brigitte Bardot was one of cinema's most magnetic stars. She exploded into international consciousness with the 1956 film And God Created Woman, a role that cemented her status as a cultural phenomenon and earned her the enduring 'sex kitten' nickname.

Throughout the 1950s and 60s, she starred in classics like Helen of Troy (1956), The Truth (1960), and Viva María! (1965), often portraying free-spirited characters who challenged the conservative social norms of the era.

After starring in nearly 50 films and becoming an icon of the sexual revolution, Bardot stunned the world by announcing her retirement from acting in 1973, stating it was 'a way to get out elegantly.' In recognition of her immense contribution to French culture, she was awarded the Legion of Honour in 1985, the highest and most prestigious merit award in France.

Brigitte Bardot's Fierce Second Act as an Animal Advocate

Following her retreat from the limelight, Bardot channelled her formidable passion into a new cause: animal rights. She became a vegetarian and one of the world's most outspoken advocates for animal welfare, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals in 1986.

She famously rallied against the consumption of horse meat and, in 2013, made headlines when she threatened to leave France unless the government stopped the euthanasia of two sick elephants. Thanks to her tireless fight, the elephants were spared. This fierce dedication defined her second act, proving that her passion and influence extended far beyond the film set.

As the world awaits news of her recovery, both her cinematic and activist legacies continue to shine brightly.