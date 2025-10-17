Jennifer Lopez has finally spoken up about the long-standing rumours that her breakup with former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was linked to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired on Wednesday, October 15, the 56-year-old pop star was asked to clarify speculation on her 2021 split from the ex-MLB star.

Did Alex Rodriguez Cheat on Jennifer Lopez?

People reported that Cohen didn't hesitate to bring up the topic during a segment of 'Plead the Fifth', telling Lopez that the 'Bravoverse will kill me if I don't ask this'.

The 57-year-old host was referring to claims that Rodriguez had exchanged flirtatious messages with LeCroy, a rumour that made headlines just before Lopez and Rodriguez ended their engagement.

However, Lopez handled the question with her signature poise. Laughing slightly, she replied that she feels as if there's nothing to say about her personal life anymore. 'I feel like I'm done with that'.

The singer and actress, best known for hits like On the Floor, and her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Hustlers didn't elaborate further.

Jennifer Lopez's Romance with Alex Rodriguez

According to Star Magazine, the pair began dating in early 2017 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about power couples. Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019 after 2 years together, often sharing affectionate posts on social media and attending high-profile events side by side.

Their relationship seemed solid until early 2021, when rumours of Rodriguerz's alleged online exchanges with LeCroy began circulating.

At the same time, Southern Charm star Danni Baird claimed on the Reality Life with Kate Spacey podcast that her co-star, LeCroy, had been FaceTiming a well-known Major League Baseball player. Though no names were mentioned initially, speculation grew online.

Shortly after, LeCroy, confirmed that the mystery athlete was indeed Rodriguez. However, she insisted that their contact was entirely platonic. She told outlets that the ex-MLB star never physically cheated on his fiancé with her. 'We've spoken up on the phone, but we've never met up. That's the truth'.

LeCroy maintained, even after the pair had broken up, that their interaction was limited to direct messaged and casual phone conversations, and that Rodriguez was 'just an acquaintance'.

The ex-pair attempted to put the rumours behind them with a joint statement confirming the split in April 2021, saying they were better off as friends and expressing continued respect and support for each other.

By that point, Lopez had already begun focusing on her career and family, while Rodriguez shifted his attention to sports commentary and business ventures.

The On the Floor singer never directly blamed the Southern Charm drama for the breakup, and insiders were telling at the time that 'trust issues' had contributed to the decision.

Lopez has since moved on with Ben Affleck, reigniting their early-2000s romance nearly two decades after their first engagement. The two tied the knot in 2022, but finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Rodriguez has been dating fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, while the pop star has remained single since then, but is still open to romance at 56.