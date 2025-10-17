Ace Frehley, the electrifying 'Spaceman' behind KISS's cosmic persona, passed away on 16 October 2025 at the age of 74 after a dramatic health collapse that began with what he called a 'minor fall.'

He was placed on life support following a brain bleed from which he never recovered.

What Began As a 'Minor Fall'

The chain of events reportedly started on 25 September 2025, when Frehley fell in his home studio, describing the incident in an Instagram post as 'minor' and cancelling a concert in Lancaster, California, on medical advice, according to Sky News.

In that post, he attempted to reassure fans, saying he was 'fine' but needed to pause his touring.

He also expressed hope that he would resume his 2025 tour and finalise work on his next project, Origins Vol. 4.

Just days later, on 6 October, Frehley announced that the rest of his 2025 live dates were cancelled, citing 'ongoing medical issues.'

Deterioration, Hospitalisation and Life Support

His condition worsened quickly. Media outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was placed on life support.

His family's official statement confirmed that in his final hours, he was surrounded by loved ones.

'We are completely devastated and heartbroken,' the statement read. 'In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.'

Though some had hoped for recovery, reports say his health failed to improve. He remained on a ventilator, and discussions about end-of-life care are said to have taken place, according to Associated Press.

He died peacefully in Morristown, New Jersey, with family at his side.

Tributes from Bandmates, Family and Friends

Kiss members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley paid tribute with a joint statement acknowledging Frehley's role in the band's early chapters.

'He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,' they said.

Original drummer Peter Criss expressed deep sorrow, saying Frehley's death was peaceful and affirming his love and prayers for Frehley's family.

Across media accounts, friends and collaborators emphasised Frehley's humility, humour and generosity outside of his cosmic stage persona.

Legacy and First Founding Member to Pass

Frehley's death marks the first time a founding Kiss member has died. Born Paul Daniel Frehley in April 1951, he joined Kiss in 1973 after responding to Paul Stanley's advert.

His 'Spaceman' persona, silver makeup and signature guitar theatrics became integral to the band's visual identity.

He played on Kiss's breakthrough Alive! album and had a solo hit with 'New York Groove' in 1978.

Frehley departed Kiss in 1982 amid personal and creative rebellion, but later rejoined for reunion tours. His final solo album 10,000 Volts (2024) remains his last studio work, according to AP News.

He and his fellow bandmates had been named Kennedy Centre Honours recipients for 2025, though he would not live to attend.

Open Questions and What May Emerge

Despite available reports, some medical specifics remain unknown. The exact nature, location and extent of his brain bleeding have not been publicly confirmed, nor have detailed organ or systemic failure timelines.

It is also not clear when life support was withdrawn or whether formal 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders were in place.

Some reports suggest decisions were made internally by family and medical staff, but no official documentation has surfaced.

An autopsy or family disclosures in the coming days may offer further clarity on whether underlying health conditions or medication played a role in the fall's severity.

In His Final Days: Grief, Memory and Influence

Ace Frehley's last weeks were defined by an injury initially characterised as minor, which turned out to have grave consequences. What began with a slip in his home studio ultimately led to a fatal brain bleed and weeks on life support.

Those who knew him describe his final hours as peaceful and dignified, surrounded by love.

For rock fans around the world, the Spaceman's death marks not only the loss of a guitarist, but the closing of a chapter in Kiss's mythos.

Though the full medical narrative remains partly hidden, the outline is clear: the Spaceman's flight ended in Earth's gravity, surrounded by love, gratitude and heavy silence.