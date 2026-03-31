A fresh Nancy Guthrie case update emerged in Arizona on 31 March after broadcaster and podcaster Ashleigh Banfield said sources had told her that the abductor used flower pots at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson-area home to prop open two rear doors and a back gate during the 84-year-old's disappearance. Banfield made the claim on Day 58 of the investigation, while revisiting how Guthrie, the mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie, may have been taken from her home.

Days earlier, Savannah Guthrie said in a televised interview that the back doors at her mother's house had been found 'propped open', a detail the family immediately regarded as deeply wrong rather than merely odd. She also said there was blood on the front doorstep and that the Ring camera had been yanked off, pushing the case further away from any benign explanation.

The Back Door Has Become Hard To Ignore

On her Drop Dead Serious programme, Banfield focused on the rear patio entrance to the kitchen, pointing to Savannah Guthrie's Today show interview with Hoda Kotb where Savannah said twice that two back doors were 'propped open'. 'This sounded very different than the source that I had,' Banfield recounted, noting her initial report of the back door 'wide open' rather than just unlocked, on day three, now backed by two more law enforcement sources. She said those doors and a back gate were held open with flower pots.

Banfield presented it as deliberate. 'So, that's one big earth-shattering piece of information that I was able to determine after talking to several sources in law enforcement,' she said. A 'very high-level source' also told her multiple security cameras and lights at the home had been smashed.

That goes beyond earlier public details of open doors. It paints a picture of someone who had studied the house, knocking out spotlights and propping access points, rather than rushing in.

Yet the flower pots and smashed cameras remain claims from Banfield's unnamed sources, not confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department or FBI. Fox 10 Phoenix reported Savannah saying the back doors were 'propped open' and that Nancy was taken against her will overnight on 1 February, reinforcing the abduction theory without verifying the specifics.

Savannah added that her mother, who had severe back pain and limited mobility, would never have 'wandered off'.

Where The Case Meets The Evidence

Read more New Developments in Nancy Guthrie Case: Investigators Eye Multiple Accomplices New Developments in Nancy Guthrie Case: Investigators Eye Multiple Accomplices

The difficulty is that Banfield's reporting has also collided with the official line.

She has previously said a law-enforcement source identified Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as the 'prime suspect', yet the Pima County Sheriff's Department publicly said on 16 February that the entire Guthrie family, including siblings and spouses, had been cleared as possible suspects.

Sheriff Chris Nanos was unusually blunt about it. In the department's statement, he said, 'To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel', and asked the media to report with 'compassion and professionalism'. In a case already thick with speculation, that was more than routine pushback. It was a warning shot.

What can be confirmed is narrower, but solid. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January at her Catalina Foothills home and was reported missing after she failed to appear for church the next day. Investigators later found blood droplets on the front porch, while surveillance captured a masked suspect outside the house.

The forensic side of the inquiry remains active, although one earlier lead involving gloves found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home was later traced by DNA to a local restaurant worker who was not considered part of the investigation.

Much of the public debate has moved faster than the confirmed evidence, while investigators continue to work through the forensic record.

The family, meanwhile, is still trying to keep the search alive. Savannah Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's recovery, while the sheriff's department and the FBI continue to seek tips and footage from the surrounding area.

For all the noise around the Nancy Guthrie case update, the most stubborn fact is the simplest one. An 84-year-old woman is still missing, and the house where she vanished keeps yielding details that are vivid enough to disturb but not yet enough to settle anything.