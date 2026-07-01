UK households on standard energy tariffs started paying 13 percent more from Wednesday, when a new price cap set by the regulator Ofgem took effect. The rise lands as financial advisers urge households to run a mid-year check on their finances.

For a typical household paying by direct debit, the annual cap rose from £1,641 ($2,176) to £1,862 ($2,469), Ofgem said, an increase of £221 ($293) a year, or about £18 ($24) a month. Electricity prices rose by roughly 5 percent, while gas rose 24 percent, which Ofgem attributed to higher wholesale costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Prepayment customers face a comparable rise, with their typical bill increasing to £1,812 ($2,403).

Ofgem chief executive Tim Jarvis said households still have practical options, including exploring fixed tariffs or changing how they pay. Consumer group MoneySavingExpert has gone further, urging the roughly 60 percent of UK homes still on the price cap to lock in a fixed-rate deal now, since fixed tariffs are unaffected by the July rise and some current offers run below the new cap.

The rise adds to an inflation picture that remains above the Bank of England's 2 percent target. The Office for National Statistics reported that the Consumer Prices Index rose 2.8 percent in the 12 months to May, unchanged from April, with transport costs, pushed up by higher petrol prices, the largest contributor to the rate.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC that inflation could still climb toward 3.2 percent before easing, even after the central bank's rate-setting committee voted 7-2 this month to hold rates at 3.75 percent.

Why a Mid-Year Check Makes Sense Now

Financial advisers say the combination of rising bills, elevated inflation, and volatile markets makes this a natural point in the year to review a household budget rather than wait until January. 'Your check-up doesn't have to be complicated or require a complete overhaul, but it can be incredibly valuable to stay on track with your short- and long-term goals,' Sophoan Prak, a financial adviser at Vanguard, told Yahoo Finance.

Prak suggested starting with a simple gut check on spending. Budget frameworks such as the 50/30/20 rule, roughly half of income on essentials, 30 percent on discretionary wants, and 20 percent on savings and debt repayment, can flag when a household has drifted from its plan without a line-by-line audit of every expense. She also recommended shopping around for higher-yield savings accounts if current balances are not keeping pace with inflation.

Stephanie McCullough, founder of Sofia Financial, said the exercise works best without guilt attached. 'The most important thing is to leave any harsh self-judgment behind,' she said. 'What you're going for here is data. Notice what's happening, take note of any patterns.' She suggested households track which bills have risen and by how much, then compare that against what was actually budgeted.

Running Your Own Financial Health Check

Markets have added their own volatility to the mix. The S&P 500 gained roughly 9.6 percent in the first half of 2026, according to CNBC, its strongest such stretch in years, though the rally has come with sharp swings tied to the conflict in Iran and shifting interest rate expectations on both sides of the Atlantic. Advisers generally suggest reviewing asset allocation twice a year rather than after every swing, and rebalancing once stocks, bonds, and cash drift more than 7 to 10 percent from their original target.

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A common rule of thumb is to subtract age from 110 to estimate the share of a portfolio that should sit in stocks, with the rest in bonds and cash, adjusted for how close someone is to retirement or how much market swings unsettle them.

Anyone struggling to keep up with the new energy rates should contact their supplier directly, Ofgem said, noting that firms are required to offer support such as repayment plans or emergency credit rather than let customers fall further behind.