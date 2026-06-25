Britain is once again sweltering through an extraordinary heatwave, with record-breaking temperatures forcing schools to close, disrupting travel and prompting health officials to warn of life-threatening conditions. As thermometers climbed above 36°C in parts of England this week, many households were left struggling with an all-too-familiar problem: trying to sleep, work and live in homes that were never designed for extreme heat.

Unlike many countries where air conditioning is commonplace, the vast majority of UK homes rely on open windows and electric fans to stay cool. When outdoor temperatures remain high well into the evening, though, those measures often provide little relief. For families unable to justify spending hundreds of pounds on portable air conditioning units, a simple homemade cooling system has become an increasingly popular alternative.

As demand for shop-bought units soars and stocks run low, a cheap DIY 'air conditioner' that can be put together in minutes is offering some of the quickest relief for overheated living rooms and bedrooms.

Read more Trump Sparks Health Concerns After POTUS Appears to Slur Words and Lean on Podium During 90°F Heatwave Speech Trump Sparks Health Concerns After POTUS Appears to Slur Words and Lean on Podium During 90°F Heatwave Speech

UK Heatwave Exposes Britain's Struggle To Keep Cool

The latest heatwave has exposed how vulnerable much of Britain's infrastructure remains. More than 1,000 schools have either closed or shortened the school day, hospitals have reported equipment failures caused by overheating, and transport services have faced disruption as the country struggles to cope with unusually high temperatures.

The extreme heat has already prompted residents to search for ways to stay cool. Demand has become so intense that shoppers reportedly queued outside a Lidl store in Southampton, with lines stretching into the car park as customers rushed to buy portable air conditioners before they sold out.

For those who would rather not queue in the heat, there is a simple homemade alternative that costs only a few pounds and takes just minutes to assemble. Most households already own a fan, making this DIY air conditioner one of the cheapest ways to cool a room without buying a portable unit.

How To Make A DIY Air Conditioner At Home

The easiest version requires just a few household items:

A standard electric fan

A large bowl, roasting tray or bucket

Ice cubes or frozen water bottles

Place the bowl directly in front of the fan and fill it with ice or several frozen bottles of water. As the fan blows air across the ice, it circulates noticeably cooler air around the room, creating a temporary cooling effect.

Position the fan so it blows across the ice rather than directly into it, and keep the room's doors and curtains closed to help trap the cooler air inside.

For better results, freeze several two-litre bottles of water overnight and rotate them throughout the day as they thaw. Unlike loose ice, frozen bottles will not create puddles and can be reused repeatedly.

Replace the ice or frozen bottles every few hours to maintain the cooling effect, especially during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Another method involves hanging a damp towel in front of an open window during the cooler evening hours, allowing incoming air to lose some of its heat through evaporation. Closing curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day can also help reduce indoor temperatures by blocking direct sunlight.

How To Stay Cool Safely This Season

Experts also recommend opening windows early in the morning or overnight, then closing them once outdoor temperatures exceed those inside the house. This simple technique can help trap cooler air indoors for much of the day. Government guidance also advises staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest hours and checking on elderly neighbours or vulnerable relatives during periods of extreme heat.

Homemade cooling methods are not a substitute for proper air conditioning during prolonged periods of dangerous heat, but they can make bedrooms and living spaces considerably more bearable while reducing electricity costs.

The growing popularity of DIY air conditioners also highlights a broader issue. Britain has historically been built for cold, damp winters rather than prolonged spells of intense heat. As climate experts warn that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, many homes, schools and hospitals are proving ill equipped for the new reality.

Until Britain's homes are better prepared for rising summer temperatures, a simple fan, a few frozen bottles of water and a bowl of ice may be the closest many households get to air conditioning.