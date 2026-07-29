Temperatures are expected to reach 35C across parts of England this week, leaving many households looking for affordable ways to stay cool without sending electricity bills soaring. While the hot weather may be short-lived, it could make homes uncomfortable and push up electricity bills as households turn to fans and other cooling devices.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat-health alerts for much of eastern England, warning that prolonged high temperatures could pose health risks, particularly for older people, young children, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Although many homes in the UK were designed to retain heat during winter, a few simple measures can help keep indoor temperatures lower while avoiding unnecessary energy costs. Before temperatures peak, households can often reduce both heat and electricity use by making small changes throughout the day.

The BBC Weather forecast below explains where temperatures are expected to peak and why health officials have issued heat alerts across parts of England. Understanding when the hottest conditions will arrive can help households plan simple measures to stay cool while limiting unnecessary energy use.

Close Curtains During the Hottest Part of the Day

One of the easiest ways to cool a property is to prevent heat from entering in the first place. Keeping curtains, blinds or shutters closed on windows exposed to direct sunlight can significantly reduce indoor temperatures.

South-facing rooms often become the warmest during prolonged sunny weather. Opening windows early in the morning or late in the evening, when outside air is cooler, can also improve ventilation without letting additional heat inside.

Use Fans Without Wasting Electricity

Fans do not lower the air temperature, but they help the body cool by increasing airflow. Rather than running several fans continuously, households can reduce electricity use by positioning one fan near an open window during cooler evening hours to help draw fresh air indoors.

Some people also place a bowl of ice or a frozen bottle of water in front of a fan to create a temporary cooling effect without using an air-conditioning unit.

Avoid Using Heat-Generating Appliances in the Afternoon

Everyday appliances generate additional heat. Using ovens, tumble dryers or dishwashers during the hottest part of the afternoon can make rooms noticeably warmer.

Instead, cooking later in the evening, using a microwave, slow cooker or air fryer where appropriate, or preparing cold meals can help keep kitchens cooler while reducing energy consumption. Switching off unused electronics also prevents unnecessary heat build-up.

Keep Your Home Cool Without Air Conditioning

Portable air-conditioning units can cool rooms quickly, but they generally consume far more electricity than standard fans. For many households, combining shaded windows, good ventilation, lightweight bedding, and efficient fan use provides a more affordable way to stay comfortable during periods of extreme heat.

Those working from home may also benefit from closing doors to unused rooms so that cooler air circulates where it is needed most.

Why These Small Changes Matter

According to the Met Office, July 2026 is currently on course to become one of the hottest months ever recorded in the UK, while rainfall has been among the lowest on record across parts of England and Wales. The combination of prolonged heat and dry conditions has already contributed to hosepipe bans in some areas and increased wildfire risks.

Read more Britain's Summer of Heatwaves May Be Far From Over as Forecasters Warn of More Hot Weather Britain's Summer of Heatwaves May Be Far From Over as Forecasters Warn of More Hot Weather

As another spell of hot weather develops, keeping homes cooler is not only about comfort. It can also help reduce electricity consumption at a time when many households remain conscious of rising living costs.

Simple steps such as blocking direct sunlight, improving ventilation, and using appliances more strategically can make homes more comfortable without significantly increasing energy bills.