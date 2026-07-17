The UK government has urged FIFA to investigate Argentina's national football team after players celebrated their World Cup semi-final victory over England by displaying a banner asserting Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

The banner, reading 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' ('The Malvinas are Argentine'), was held aloft by several players after Argentina's 2-1 victory in Atlanta on Wednesday. UK ministers argued the display breached FIFA's rules prohibiting political messages at official matches and called on the governing body to investigate.

FIFA said the review would determine whether disciplinary action was warranted under its rules. While Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for players involved to be suspended before Sunday's final against Spain, sources told ESPN a ruling is not expected before the match. FIFA has not indicated Argentina faces expulsion, with any sanctions more likely to involve fines or player suspensions.

FIFA Reviews Banner Display

Downing Street backed calls for an investigation after Business Secretary Peter Kyle described the display as 'entirely inappropriate' during an interview with the BBC.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: 'The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.' The spokesperson added that any disciplinary action was a matter for FIFA and reiterated that politics should remain separate from football.

Classless pr*cks.

I hope Spain beat them as badly in the Final as we beat them in the Falklands War. pic.twitter.com/mC1YWVWfIb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2026

FIFA said its independent Disciplinary Committee was assessing the match reports before deciding whether further action was required under its disciplinary code. The governing body's rules prohibit political, ideological and religious messages at official matches, with previous cases resulting in fines and player suspensions.

FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association 30,000 Swiss francs after players displayed the same 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' slogan before the 2014 World Cup. UEFA also banned Spain's Rodri and Álvaro Morata for one match after chanting 'Gibraltar is Spanish' following Euro 2024, while South Korea's Park Jong-woo received a suspension after displaying a territorial banner during the London Olympics.

Argentina Defends Players' Display

President Javier Milei described the banner as 'perfectly valid,' saying it reflected a sentiment shared across Argentina, while acknowledging the football association could face a financial penalty if FIFA finds its rules were breached.

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Vice-President Victoria Villarruel also defended the display, posting a photograph of the players with the banner and writing that the islands 'are carried in our blood and our hearts.'

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez said the players believed they were representing the feelings of many Argentinians. Leandro Paredes said the gesture was dedicated to veterans of the 1982 Falklands conflict, describing the war as a painful chapter in Argentina's history.

Falklands Dispute Remains Sensitive

The Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory whose sovereignty is disputed by Argentina. The dispute led to the 1982 Falklands War after Argentina's military government invaded the islands. The 10-week conflict claimed the lives of 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British service members and three civilian islanders before British forces regained control.

Following Wednesday's match, the Falkland Islands government said it hoped FIFA would apply its rules consistently, describing the banner as insensitive to islanders still affected by the conflict.

FIFA has not announced whether it will impose sanctions, with any decision expected after Sunday's World Cup final.