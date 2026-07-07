Millions of people across the UK reported losing sleep during June's record-breaking heatwave, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by The Climate Coalition. The findings highlight one of the less visible impacts of extreme weather, with unusually warm nights leaving many households struggling to rest as temperatures climbed well above seasonal averages across parts of the country.

The poll comes after the UK experienced one of its hottest June periods on record. While much of the public discussion focused on health warnings, transport disruption, and pressure on public services, campaigners and health officials say sleep deprivation may have affected millions of people during the prolonged spell of hot weather.

Poll Highlights Widespread Sleep Disruption

According to the YouGov survey commissioned by The Climate Coalition, a significant proportion of respondents said the June heatwave negatively affected their sleep.

The findings suggest that warmer overnight temperatures made it harder for many people to fall asleep or remain asleep throughout the night. Sleep disruption was reported across different age groups, although older adults, young children, and those with underlying health conditions are often considered more vulnerable during periods of extreme heat.

The Climate Coalition said the results demonstrate how climate-related weather events can affect daily life in ways that are not always immediately visible.

Unlike more obvious impacts such as wildfires, droughts, or transport disruption, sleep deprivation can affect productivity, concentration, and well-being while receiving far less public attention.

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Why Hot Nights Affect Sleep

Health officials say elevated overnight temperatures can interfere with the body's natural cooling process, making it more difficult to achieve deep and restorative sleep.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has previously warned that hot weather can affect both physical and mental well-being, particularly among vulnerable groups. Poor sleep can also contribute to fatigue, reduced concentration, and increased stress levels.

The June heatwave brought unusually warm nights to many parts of the UK, limiting opportunities for homes and buildings to cool down after sunset. In urban areas, retained heat from roads, buildings, and other infrastructure can further increase overnight temperatures.

As a result, many households relied on fans, open windows, and other cooling measures in an effort to remain comfortable.

Climate Concerns Grow

The findings have renewed discussion about how the UK adapts to rising temperatures.

The Met Office has reported that climate change is increasing the likelihood of more frequent and intense heatwaves across the UK. Scientists have warned that extreme heat events once considered unusual are becoming more common as global temperatures rise.

Campaigners argue that the effects of heatwaves should be viewed as a public-health issue rather than simply a seasonal inconvenience. Alongside dehydration and heat-related illness, sleep disruption is increasingly being recognised as a consequence of prolonged periods of high temperatures.

The findings have also prompted calls for improvements in housing design, cooling measures, and urban planning to help communities cope with future heat events.

Adapting to Rising Temperatures

Meteorologists expect periods of hot weather to remain a recurring feature of British summers.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to advise people to stay hydrated, keep indoor spaces as cool as possible, and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbours during heatwaves. Meanwhile, climate groups are urging policymakers to prepare for a future in which extreme heat becomes more common.

For many Britons, the June heatwave was more than a few uncomfortable days. The polling suggests its impact continued long after sunset, turning sleep itself into one of the summer's most significant casualties.