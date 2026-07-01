Britain may not be done with the heat just yet. Only days after the country experienced one of its hottest starts to summer on record, the Met Office says another spell of unusually hot weather is already building, with temperatures forecast to climb back to around 30°C across parts of England by early next week.

The latest warm spell follows a brief cooldown after temperatures reached 34.7°C at London's St James's Park and 33.1°C in Scotland earlier this week. While forecasters say the upcoming heat is not expected to match the intensity of the previous heatwave, it could still meet official heatwave thresholds across several parts of England.

Met Office meteorologist Tony Wisson said temperatures are expected to steadily increase through the weekend, adding: 'By the start of next week, temperatures could be reaching around 30°C in parts of southern England.'

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Which Parts of England Could Reach 30°C Next Week?

Temperatures are forecast to rise gradually throughout the weekend as high pressure strengthens across southern Britain.

Highs of between 24°C and 27°C are expected across much of England and Wales on Saturday before climbing further on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, London, the South East, East Anglia and neighbouring counties are expected to experience the hottest conditions, with temperatures reaching around 30°C in some areas.

Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are forecast to remain several degrees cooler, with more cloud and the chance of occasional showers limiting daytime temperatures.

Although confidence is growing, the Met Office said small changes in the position of the high-pressure system could still affect exactly which locations experience the hottest weather.

Why Is Another UK Heatwave Happening So Soon?

Forecasters say a strengthening area of high pressure extending from the Azores is allowing warmer air and more settled conditions to spread across southern Britain.

Unlike last week's heatwave, which was accompanied by more humid air, the upcoming spell is expected to be drier and slightly less oppressive. However, prolonged sunshine and lighter winds will still allow temperatures to climb rapidly across much of southern England.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as at least three consecutive days where temperatures reach or exceed a location's threshold, which varies across the UK. For much of southern England, that threshold is 28°C, meaning some areas could officially enter another heatwave early next week if current forecasts verify.

Why the Forecast Matters

The return of hotter weather could once again place pressure on transport networks, healthcare services and vulnerable communities after last week's record temperatures caused disruption across parts of England.

Health officials continue to advise people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon and check on older relatives, neighbours and those with underlying health conditions.

Although the warmest weather is currently expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday before easing later in the week, forecasters caution that confidence naturally decreases further into the forecast period.

While this latest hot spell is unlikely to challenge the record-breaking temperatures seen at the end of June, it signals that Britain's exceptionally warm start to summer is far from over. If forecasts hold, millions across southern England could experience official heatwave conditions for the second time in less than two weeks, extending an already remarkable run of early July heat.