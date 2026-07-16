A horse from the King's Guard has been taken off ceremonial duties in central London after exhibiting signs of heat stress during the current UK heatwave, reviving the debate on animal welfare and military tradition.

The incident was said to have taken place on Monday outside the Household Cavalry Museum in Whitehall, where temperatures hit around 30°C. Video of the moment has since gone viral, with many questioning whether ceremonial duties involving horses should continue during extreme weather.

King's Guard Horse Removed After Emergency Alarm

Footage recorded on 12 July shows the Household Cavalry horse struggling while standing on duty alongside its rider. The horse repeatedly lowered its head and briefly stuck out its tongue, appearing unsteady as crowds of tourists watched.

King's Guard Nearly Collapses While on Duty Amid 29°C Heat in London pic.twitter.com/1pDVIp6tJa — Iamelizabeth (@elizabethblogng) July 15, 2026

Concerned by the animal's condition, the King's Guard pressed an emergency alarm before another soldier emerged from behind the gates to assist. After checking the situation, the second serviceman escorted both horse and rider away from the post and into the shade inside the Horse Guards complex.

The video, which has attracted more than 200,000 views online, has generated widespread discussion about the welfare of ceremonial horses during Britain's unusually hot summer.

Viral Footage Sparks Animal Welfare Debate

Many viewers have criticised the decision to keep horses on ceremonial duty during high temperatures.

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'This shouldn't be happening,' one social media user wrote, while another questioned how quickly help arrived after the emergency button was pressed.

Others argued that long-standing royal traditions should adapt to changing weather conditions. 'Traditional or not, common sense prevails — it's too flipping hot for both horse and human,' one commenter wrote.

Another added, 'About time the guarding of the King evolved.'

However, others defended the Household Cavalry, noting that emergency procedures were followed and the horse was removed as soon as it showed signs of distress.

The Ministry of Defence and Household Cavalry have long maintained that ceremonial horses are closely monitored, with veterinary teams overseeing their welfare and adjustments made during periods of extreme weather. Officials have also stressed that ceremonial duties are reviewed regularly, balancing heritage with modern standards of animal care.

UK Heatwave Adds Pressure On Ceremonial Duties

The incident comes as Britain experiences one of its hottest summers in decades. According to reports, the UK has already recorded as many days above 30C in 2026 as it did during the historic heatwave of 1976.

It also follows another incident during May's Bank Holiday heatwave, when a King's Guard horse became visibly agitated outside Horse Guards Parade. On that occasion, tourists moved away as the horse circled and tossed its head before another guard intervened and led it to safety.

Animal welfare organisations have previously argued that ceremonial horses should not be required to stand in direct sunlight during periods of extreme heat, and adapting schedules or relocating ceremonies indoors could prevent further distress. Supporters of the tradition say existing welfare measures remain robust.

Although there has been no indication that Monday's horse suffered lasting injuries, the latest viral footage has intensified calls for ceremonial schedules to be reviewed during heatwaves.