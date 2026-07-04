French supermarkets descended into chaos as desperate shoppers fought over portable air conditioners and fans, with police called to several stores after arguments turned physical ahead of another punishing spell of hot weather.

Videos shared widely on social media captured scenes of panic as customers rushed through supermarket aisles, grabbed the last remaining boxes and shouted at one another in a frantic bid to secure cooling devices. In one clip, women could be seen crying as they struggled over a fan before another shopper stepped in to separate them.

The scenes have thrust France's air conditioner panic buying into the spotlight as the country braces for temperatures of up to 37C this weekend, just days after a record-breaking French heatwave that health officials say contributed to a sharp rise in deaths.

Crowds Break Down Store Doors in Frenzy for AC Units Amid France Heatwave https://t.co/3tGgVgD9il via @YouTube

FRANCE BLAMES THE U.S. FOR THE HEATWAVE AND ACT LIKE GANGSTERS TRYING TO BUY AIR CONDITIONERS.. pic.twitter.com/tfLX9N06N4 — Mrs. HAPPY AMERICAN CITIZEN (@DesertCatsPlay) July 2, 2026

Lidl Promotion Triggers Rush Across France

The disorder began after Lidl announced it would place around 200,000 fans and portable air conditioners on sale nationwide on Thursday, prompting customers to queue outside stores before dawn.

Instead of easing demand, the promotion appeared to fuel it.

Across the Paris region, shoppers reported shelves being emptied within minutes, with some branches receiving only a handful of units despite the nationwide campaign.

In Nanterre, in Hauts-de-Seine, more than 100 people reportedly gathered outside a Lidl store, damaging the entrance door as crowds surged inside. French broadcaster BFMTV reported that only around 10 shoppers ultimately managed to leave with a cooling device after arguments broke out.

Paris Lidl turns into a battlefield over fans and AC units



People rushed the shelves before stock ran out



Heat wave desperation in France in full swing pic.twitter.com/gfex4JMyAU — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) July 2, 2026

Crowds Overwhelm Stores

The French shoppers' fight over air conditioners was not confined to one location.

Similar scenes unfolded in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Orgeval, Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil, Paris and Rueil-Malmaison, where long queues formed before opening and many customers went home empty-handed.

In Saint-Germain-en-Laye, tension reportedly began around 7.30 am, with shelves stripped bare within minutes. Those arriving after 8.30 am had little chance of finding stock.

Elsewhere, shoppers described waiting for hours only to discover there were no portable air conditioners left, or only a small number of fans available.

▶️ Watch as women brawl on the floor of a Lidl store in Nanterre, France, as shoppers continue to fight over air conditioners amid the French heatwave.



Courtesy #PressTV pic.twitter.com/xRopijhZq0 — Azadar Hussain (@Azadar04) July 3, 2026

Witnesses Describe Chaotic Scenes

Eyewitnesses said the atmosphere quickly became volatile.

'It's ridiculous, people have gone completely mad,' Haissam, a resident of Carrières-sous-Poissy, told Le Parisien.

Walker, a taxi driver from Éragny in Val-d'Oise, criticised Lidl's preparations.

'Lidl knew perfectly well it would be chaos and they didn't organise anything,' he said.

Social media users echoed those frustrations. One shopper claimed a Paris store had received only one air conditioner, while another nearby branch had none at all.

Another post from a shopper in Paris's 14th arrondissement alleged there were only two air conditioners for more than 400 people waiting outside. The same post claimed tear gas was used and that women fell during the crush, although authorities have not publicly confirmed those claims.

Others accused the retailer of creating unrealistic expectations, with one writing, 'Frankly, it looks like a scam.'

https://t.co/B3iNtUwlyM

Shoppers in France smashed through the doors of a store in a frantic rush to buy air-conditioning units as the country endured another spell of extreme heat.



Witness Luc Auffret recorded the scene at a Lidl store in Nanterre, where he said the crowd — Rachel 🌹 (@BundangRachel) July 2, 2026

Police Restore Order

Reports of an air conditioner shortage in France led to growing tension at several stores, with police intervening during panic buying after confrontations broke out.

In Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil, nearly 200 vehicles reportedly clogged surrounding roads, including sections of the Francilienne, as shoppers descended on the store.

The rush highlighted how quickly demand for cooling equipment has surged as temperatures continue to climb.

The pressure is not limited to Lidl. Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said the retailer sold at least 30,000 fans and air conditioners on 22 June, around 1,000 times its usual daily sales.

Deadly Heatwave Fuels Demand

The frantic buying comes against the backdrop of one of the most severe episodes of extreme heatwave in Europe in recent years.

France's national public health agency said preliminary figures showed daily deaths rose from around 900 to 1,000 before the heatwave to more than 1,200 on Wednesday, then above 1,400 on both Thursday and Friday as temperatures exceeded 40C in many areas. The agency cautioned that the figures are expected to increase as more deaths are registered.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that around 150 million people were living under extreme heat across Europe, saying climate change was making once-rare heatwaves increasingly frequent.

The worsening conditions have also sparked political criticism. Green Party lawmakers plan to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's government over its handling of the crisis, a move government spokesperson Maud Bregeon dismissed as political.

With another spell of extreme heat forecast, the scenes outside French supermarkets have become more than a story about discounted appliances. They illustrate how rapidly extreme weather can turn everyday shopping into a scramble for essentials, raising fresh questions about preparedness as demand for cooling equipment continues to soar.