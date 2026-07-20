Callum Powell, a parkour enthusiast with over 11 million social media followers, has been handed a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to possession of around 3,000 indecent photos of children. The decision has sparked widespread anger online, with many questioning why he avoided immediate custody.

The parkour and freerunning collective, STORROR, was quick to distance itself from Powell. 'Our thoughts are with the children who are harmed by the offences of this kind, and with the families and organisations working to protect them,' STORROR said in a statement released on its Instagram account. 'We are truly sorry for the harm caused by Callum's conduct. We recognise that no statement from us can undo that harm.'

Is Powell Still Linked to STORROR?

STORROR confirmed that Powell, 34, was removed from the organisation once his offence was made public in 2025. Powell was the subject of a police raid in June 2025 after authorities received data alerts from a Google account located in his bedroom.

Police found thousands of illegal files across Powell's devices, including an iPhone, computer hard drives and SD cards. Many of the files were classified as Category A images, the most severe category under UK law.

'STORROR exists to inspire and support young people. What Callum admitted is a betrayal of that purpose and of the trust placed in this team by our audience,' the statement also said.

Although Powell was not a member of Parkour UK, the governing body issued its own statement: 'While Callum Powell has no affiliation with Parkour UK, we know this news is deeply upsetting for many people across our community. It is a stark reminder of the importance of constant vigilance and continued action around safeguarding for all those associated with our sport.'

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STORROR Backlash

Despite disowning Powell, STORROR faced criticism after Redditors noted that one of the organisation's most prominent members was present during Powell's sentencing. 'One interesting observation which you will not find in the sentencing remarks is that Phillip Doyle attended the sentencing. He and Callum greeted with a hug before the sentencing began,' a Reddit user posted under the STORROR subreddit.

The organisation's Instagram account turned off comments following reports that Doyle attended Powell's sentencing on Friday, 17 July. A Redditor, @scottb23, defended Doyle's presence: 'Naturally, Phil (and myself) have known Callum since we were 14 years old. That's 20 years that we all were friends, and none of us had any idea at all that this could have been going on. We were all completely blindsided. Naturally, this makes everything really weird and complicated.'

Powell started his parkour training when he was 14 and joined STORROR in 2010, when he was just 16. His talents were also utilised in film productions, having done stunt work for '6 Underground,' which starred Ryan Reynolds. He was also a dancer on the Oscar-nominated 'Rocketman.'

Powell's Sentencing and Monitoring

The Redditor explained that Doyle attended court seeking answers about Powell's actions. The hug was reportedly unwanted but Doyle didn't want to be disrespectful, especially since Powell initiated it in front of his father.

Many observers were appalled at the suspended sentence. District Judge Amanda Kelly explained that UK courts are more lenient towards defendants who plead guilty, though Powell's punishment includes significant restrictions. His name will remain in the sex offenders list for 10 years, and his activities, especially online, will be closely monitored.