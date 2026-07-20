The Clacton by-election in August has taken an unusual turn. Among Nigel Farage's 33 challengers stands Count Binface, a satirical candidate who has captured online attention with his eccentric persona. Does Count Binface actually have a chance in the by-election for the coastal constituency? A Reddit post that reads, 'Britain must now unite behind Count Binface' received 15,000 upvotes, signalling that the contender has struck a chord with voters disillusioned by mainstream poltics.

While Count Binface, a novelty candidate who wears a bin over his head, is satirical, his campaign reflects people's growing frustration with Farage. The Count has fashioned himself to be an 'independent space warrior' with a black-and-gray uniform and a long silver cape.

What People Are Saying About Count Binface

'Nigel will change his mind. Losing to Count Binface is not a great way to leave Parliament. He will look like an attention-seeking clown anyway by simply running in a by-election he triggered for "reasons" but losing to the Count would be a humiliation too far even for him.' said u/Krabsandwich on Reddit.

Read more Count Binface Says Voting for Him Would Save Britain £380,000 in Nigel Farage's By-Election Count Binface Says Voting for Him Would Save Britain £380,000 in Nigel Farage's By-Election

Another Redditor, u/AndyTheSane, believes there is a chance Count Binface wins on account of low turnout and Farage hate: 'Farage got under 50% of the vote, so in the unlikely event of all the non-reform voters turning up and voting Binface, he wins. Given the possibility of a low turnout, but a decent chunk of motivated anti-Farage voters, it's possible.'

The comment referred to the 46.2% of votes Farage received in 2024 to take the Clacton seat. His victory was overshadowed after investigations revealed that he received £5 million ($6.7 million) from billionaire Christopher Harbrone shortly before his MP win. He resigned from his post due to the controversy, triggering the by-elections scheduled for August.

Farage claimed that he did not declare the amount because it was given as a personal gift. His controversy opened space for Count Binface to be taken more seriously as a contender for the Clacton constituency.

Who Is Count Binface?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Count Binface announced he is 'raring to go for the Clacton by-election.' With 34 candidates in the mix, he believes he has a high chance of winning with a little bit of luck on his side—he called it the 'eight-time lucky.' This is Count Binance's eighth time running for a government seat.

He ran for London mayor in 2021 and 2024 and in the general elections against former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2024 for the Richmond and Northallerton constituency. His first hand in the elections was against former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019 for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

The man behind the bin mask is Jonathan David Harvey, a British writer and comedian. He has worked on TV programmes such as 'The Thick of It,' 'Have I Got News for You' and 'Time Trumpet.' His original goal in creating the Binface persona was to encourage people to vote through humour and satire.

Count Binface usually ends his videos or campaigns with: 'Make your voice count!' Supporters argue that Count Binface's participation highlights democracy at work. Some say he is not just a caricature but a vote against the 'establishment.'

A recent survey revealed that 33% of British people expressed a preference for Count Binface, compared with 21% for Farage.