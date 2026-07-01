A 47-year-old woman in the United Kingdom is facing an animal cruelty investigation after allegedly abandoning her dog while tied to a lamppost outside an animal hospital, then boarding a flight to Egypt on the hottest reported day of the year.

The distressed dog, Carla, an American Akita, was found outside the PetPractice veterinary clinic in Salisbury. According to witnesses, the Akita was in a state of panic and heat exhaustion, struggling to loosen its restraints while the asphalt felt hotter and hotter. The dog was swiftly overheating after being left in sweltering conditions without water and was extremely stressed in unfamiliar surroundings.

Read more 'I'm So Sorry': Tearful Neighbour Breaks Silence After 911 Wellness Check Leads to LAPD Killing Dog Jameson 'I'm So Sorry': Tearful Neighbour Breaks Silence After 911 Wellness Check Leads to LAPD Killing Dog Jameson

Social Media Post Revealed Owner Sought to Rehome Carla

According to reports, the day prior to the dog's rescue, its owner had taken to social media to seek temporary shelter for it. The dog's owner wrote on Facebook, 'Japanese Akita to give to good home today. Really good temperament, so loving. I can't keep her as she has separation issues when I'm out, causing neighbours distress.'

Dissatisfied with the apparent lack of response, she went back on the site hours after her post, stating, 'Anyone know who takes dog immediately?'

In a statement shared by The Daily Mail on 24 June, Wiltshire Council's Public Protection Service suggested the abandonment may have been intentional. The statement read, 'This dog may have been intentionally abandoned this morning after being tied to a lamp post on one of the hottest days of the year.'

'We are aware who the likely owner of this dog is and we are currently investigating the matter,' it continued.

PetPractice staff quickly moved the dog to safety and stabilised its temperature. Following its rescue, the animal was later taken into the care of local animal welfare officers to ensure its safety. Reports said the Akita was

According to the American Kennel Club, Akitas are known for their thick double coats, which are designed to withstand colder climates. Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can be especially dangerous for breeds with heavy coats, as it increases the risk of organ failure and heatstroke.

Dog Rescued, Investigation Underway

After rescuing the dog, investigators traced its microchip and ownership records, which ultimately led them to 47-year-old Paula Blackwood, who is currently under investigation. Evidence showed that Blackwood, the registered owner of the Akita, had purposely left the animal outside the clinic immediately before boarding a flight to Egypt for a vacation.

Blackwood's deliberate decision to leave the dog on the street on a particularly hot day highlights an unusual level of negligence. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and local police are reportedly collecting evidence, while authorities are monitoring the owner's return to the United Kingdom, where she will be intercepted and interrogated before facing formal criminal charges.

The RSPCA has not publicly confirmed specific charges against Blackwood, but the case is being examined under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The law requires owners to provide for an animal's welfare needs, including protection from pain, suffering, injury, and disease.

If convicted, Blackwood could face penalties including fines, up to five years in prison for serious animal cruelty offences, and a ban on owning or keeping animals in the future.