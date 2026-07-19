Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in the United States after British prosecutors authorised 38 additional criminal charges against the pair, bringing the total number of UK charges to 59.

The arrests, confirmed on Saturday by US authorities, were carried out as Britain began extradition proceedings to return the brothers to face prosecution over allegations including rape, human trafficking and child abuse offences. The Tate brothers have previously denied all wrongdoing.

The brothers have been under investigation by Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Police for several years in what investigators have described as a complex inquiry.

In 2024, British authorities secured European arrest warrants seeking their return from Romania, where the dual British American citizens are based and remain the subject of a separate criminal investigation. The latest charging decision follows what prosecutors said was the submission of further evidence by detectives.

Andrew and Tristan Tate Face 59 UK Criminal Charges

The Crown Prosecution Service said Andrew Tate, 39, has been charged with seven further counts of rape, alongside additional offences relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child.

His younger brother, Tristan Tate, 37, faces two further counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

According to Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Police, the latest authorisation adds 38 new charges, leaving Andrew facing a total of 42 charges in the UK and Tristan facing 17.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between July 2010 and August 2017.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said the additional charges followed the receipt of a new file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

'These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven,' McHaffie said.

Following the arrests, the CPS confirmed prosecutors will begin formal legal proceedings to extradite the brothers from the United States to the United Kingdom.

The US Marshals confirmed to the BBC that Andrew and Tristan Tate had been taken into custody. A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said the arrests were carried out 'pursuant to extradition proceedings'.

Tate Brothers Reject Allegations as Extradition Begins

The brothers' lawyer, Joseph McBride, strongly rejected the latest charges, describing the prosecution as politically motivated.

Read more UK Adds 7 New Rape Charges Against Andrew Tate and 2 Against Tristan Tate as Alleged Victims Rise to Seven UK Adds 7 New Rape Charges Against Andrew Tate and 2 Against Tristan Tate as Alleged Victims Rise to Seven

'The world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent,' McBride said in a statement issued after Saturday's arrests.

'Their enemies know it best of all. That is exactly why they have been attacked.'

McBride argued the additional UK charges were intended to undermine a defamation lawsuit the brothers have filed in the United States.

'We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work,' he added.

His comments stand in sharp contrast to those representing several of the alleged British victims.

Matt Jury, a lawyer acting for a number of Andrew Tate's alleged victims in the UK, welcomed the decision by prosecutors to expand the case.

'Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of some of the most serious offences, including multiple counts of rape and human trafficking. It is time they face justice,' Jury said.

The latest development follows another legal setback for the brothers earlier this year. In June, they lost a court challenge seeking disclosure of the identities of their UK accusers after the CPS argued the alleged victims' names should remain confidential until criminal proceedings formally begin.

While the CPS has now authorised a total of 59 charges, the allegations have not yet been tested in court. The extradition process will determine whether Andrew and Tristan Tate are returned to Britain to stand trial, while the separate Romanian investigation remains ongoing.