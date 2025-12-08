Khloe Kardashian faces renewed paternity rumours again as online users ask whether Robert Kardashian Sr. or O.J. Simpson fathered her, triggering debate across social platforms after new scenes from The Kardashians aired worldwide.

Curiosity grows each time the family revisits old stories, which makes speculation resurface as pertinently many now ask how a rumour that dates back decades still survives in 2025.

Kris Jenner Had an Affair With Someone

Stories linking Khloe Kardashian with O.J. Simpson first spread years ago, with early whispers fuelled by Robert Kardashian Sr.'s long friendship with Simpson.

Their bond grew stronger during Simpson's trial, with Robert joining a legal group once described as a 'dream team'. That connection created space for uncontrolled speculation across magazines and forums.

Interest jumped again after Kris Jenner admitted that she had an affair during her marriage in her memoir. That admission created space for people who wanted a dramatic twist.

Many used that detail as fuel for a claim that Khloe Kardashian might not share Robert's DNA. No evidence ever confirmed such claims, yet the absence of facts rarely stops widespread gossip.

The Kardashians addressed these conversations during earlier episodes of their long-running programme.

One episode showed Kris urging Khloe Kardashian to take a DNA test, but Khloe shut the idea down instantly and said she never needed outside proof about her father. That reaction helped shape future debate because viewers kept replaying that scene whenever rumours circulated.

O.J. Simpson Repeatedly Denied the Rumour

O.J. Simpson rejected all paternity claims during his Full Send podcast appearance in December 2022. He said, 'The rumour ain't true. It's not even anywhere close to being true.'

His words quickly spread across news sites, though many fans continued discussing the story online. Once rumours reach a certain level, silence or denial rarely stops ongoing chatter.

Khloe also occasionally jokes about the subject during recent episodes of The Kardashians, which unintentionally revives online debate each time.

Her humour creates short bursts of interest on social media, which encourages people who enjoy reviving long-standing claims. None of this produced evidence, yet the rumour returns whenever viewers pick up on a new line, comment, or scene.

Kim Kardashian Gifted Khloe Robert Sr.'s Bible

A new storyline from The Kardashians added fresh drama after Kim Kardashian revealed attempts involving Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Bible.

Robert handed that Bible to O.J. Simpson in 1994 after Simpson's arrest, with a note urging him to read it daily. That history created emotional value for Khloe Kardashian, who viewed it as a meaningful link with Robert.

Simpson's estate auctioned many items earlier this year. That Bible appeared unexpectedly on the list, which caught Khloe's attention at once. Kim attempted to make a private purchase for £15,000, but estate rules blocked that option.

Once bidding opened, the price rose fast before reaching more than £80,000. No one knew the buyer's identity until Kim revealed that she secured the Bible under an alias.

She wanted its return because Khloe cared deeply about the item. Khloe reacted strongly during filming because she believed the Bible confirmed her bond with Robert. She even said, 'What a–holes just to not just give it to us. It's proven he's our dad.'

Kim teased her with a playful dig and said, 'Well, it's questionable between which one, between O.J. and Dad.' Khloe laughed back with, 'Both of my dads. Give it to me!'

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu, which guarantees fresh discussion around Khloe Kardashian and a rumour that refuses to remain silent.