A 14-year-old boy in Langley, British Columbia, has sparked widespread backlash after dressing as Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for Halloween, with his mother defending the controversial costume and telling critics they need to 'relax'.

The teenager's outfit has circulated online in photographs and videos, prompting criticism over the use of one of history's most notorious figures as a Halloween costume. The controversy has also drawn a response from a prominent Jewish organisation, whose representative warned that the incident highlights concerns about Holocaust education and the trivialisation of Nazi atrocities.

Mother Says Her Son Was Expressing Himself

The boy's mother, Athena Leilani, has stood by her son's decision, describing him as someone who has always been outspoken and unafraid to express himself.

Speaking about the negative reactions, Leilani said her son had already told people what he intended to wear for Halloween and that school staff were aware of the costume beforehand.

According to her account, the teenager was allowed to attend his first class before staff asked him to take photographs and remove the outfit. He was reportedly able to collect it again at the end of the school day.

Leilani also claimed that most of the interactions her son had while wearing the costume were positive, including those at school.

Despite the online criticism, she maintained that people were taking the situation too seriously.

'It's Halloween; we need to relax. Isn't Halloween supposed to be who's the scariest?' she said.

She also questioned whether people should expect to avoid being offended by everything they encounter, adding that some critics were 'extremely sensitive'.

Jewish Community Leader Condemns the Costume

Ezra Shanken, chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of British Columbia, expressed concern about the teenager's choice, arguing that using Holocaust history as entertainment risks diminishing the seriousness of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany.

Shanken said he believed the teenager did not understand the gravity of his actions. He was particularly troubled by footage showing other young people cheering the boy on.

For Shanken, their reaction reinforced the importance of teaching younger generations about the Holocaust and the consequences of antisemitism.

He also directly challenged the mother's suggestion that critics should be less sensitive.

'Please, don't tell me I need to be less sensitive about the death of children, the murder of millions, and the one who is responsible for that,' he said.

His comments highlighted the difference between viewing the outfit as provocative Halloween humour and recognising the historical suffering associated with the person being portrayed.

School District Says Teen Is Not Its Student

The incident has also raised questions about how the school handled the situation.

The Langley School District initially said it could not confirm or disclose information about any potential students involved, citing privacy protections. In an updated statement, it said the teenager does not attend any school in its jurisdiction.

Leilani's account suggests school staff knew about the planned costume and allowed her son to wear it briefly before asking him to change.

The controversy has continued to circulate online, with reactions reflecting a wider disagreement over whether Halloween costumes should have limits when they depict real historical figures responsible for mass atrocities.

For critics, dressing as Hitler is not simply another attempt to look frightening. They argue that the imagery is inseparable from the Holocaust and the millions of people murdered under Nazi rule.

The disagreement has left the teenager's mother standing by her son's decision, while community representatives continue to stress the importance of understanding the history behind the costume.