American DJ John Summit torched the Grammys as 'a f****** joke' on Monday after the Recording Academy snubbed him across all three dance categories, and the backlash came fast when fans told him to 'be humble'.

The 2027 nominations landed on 16 November, and Summit's name was nowhere in them. His team had submitted three entries: his second album 'CTRL Escape', the single 'Lights Go Out', and 'Don't Believe It', according to Billboard. All three missed.

Summit, 32, is the former certified public accountant turned house phenomenon behind 'Where You Are' and 'Shiver', with more than 11.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. One of the biggest touring DJs in the US, he did not hide his frustration.

'Zero Respect' and a Vow To Walk

He went to X. 'Never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it's all a f****** joke,' he wrote, before widening the attack.

never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke.i’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars — John Summit (@johnsummit) November 16, 2026

Summit said the problem ran bigger than his own snub, posting that the awards show 'zero respect for real electronic dance music' and dismissing the nominees as 'just music industry fueled pop stars'. In a follow-up, he claimed no DJ plays the nominated songs in clubs.

The Fans Who Told Him To Sit Down

Normally a snub rant rallies the base. This one split it. Summit wrote that he was getting 'attacked hard on here' before signing off to 'continue my sold out arena tour for my real fans'.

Under that post, one reply from a dance fan told him to 'shut up' and called his comments embarrassing, then reminded him that Madonna had shaped dance music long before he arrived. It ended with five words, 'be humble and move on'.

@johnsummit Girl shut up. This is embarrassing, speaking as fan. Madonna is a legend and more dance than you ever could be. Be humble and move on — . (@HausOfSlayyyter) November 16, 2026

Summit later clarified that he did not intend to attack nominees and wanted another category for dance DJs and producers.

logging back on as i realized i didn’t do a good job of making my point earlier. my intent was not to drag other artists down and i seriously congratulate everyone who was nominatedthey fully deserve the recognition. i just think there should be an extra category for more dance music djs & producersmuch love everyone. signing off from twitter now for a while — John Summit (@johnsummit) November 16, 2026

Madonna, Slayyyter and the Pop Problem

The nominees Summit wrote off tell their own story. Madonna, Slayyyter, and Tame Impala landed in the dance recording field, while Madonna, Robyn, and Skrillex made the album list.

Madonna is no bandwagon pop act in this lane, having won Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2007 for 'Confessions on a Dance Floor'.

Fans seized on the contradiction of a DJ calling the category fake while a dance pioneer sits on the ballot he wanted. The dance pop field lined up Zara Larsson, RAYE, and Tinashe, none of them the club-first producers Summit says the awards ignore.

Summit Is Not the First To Walk

Boycotting the Grammys over a snub has history. The Weeknd pledged a boycott in 2021 after his 'After Hours' drew zero nominations, blaming the Academy's then-secret committees, which the Grammys later scrapped. Summit now joins a 2027 season with acts like BTS choosing not to submit at all.

Whether his threat holds is another question, because a boycott means pulling future submissions, not a ban. For a former accountant who bet everything on dance music, the irony is hard to miss.

His North American arena run ends on 12 December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, his biggest headlining show yet, and Billboard had received no Academy comment at press time.