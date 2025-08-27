Bruce Willis is alive but facing severe cognitive challenges, three years after stepping away from acting due to frontotemporal dementia.

The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, confirmed on 27 August 2025 that his brain is continuing to fail, though his physical health remains stable. She shared the update in a preview for an ABC News special, in which she spoke about her husband's condition and her role as full-time caregiver.

Willis, now 70, was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, before doctors confirmed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

FTD affects the brain's frontal and temporal lobes, leading to changes in language, behaviour and movement. According to the National Institute on Aging, symptoms include personality shifts, loss of speech, and reduced emotional expression.

The illness differs from Alzheimer's in that memory loss is less prominent in early stages, while behavioural and communication issues appear sooner. There is no cure.

Willis' diagnosis followed noticeable personality changes, including withdrawal from family events and uncharacteristic emotional detachment.

Bruce Willis' Current Condition in 2025

Emma Heming Willis revealed that her husband remains physically mobile and generally healthy, but his speech and comprehension have declined significantly.

In the ABC interview, she shared, 'The language is going, and we've learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way.'

Despite the progression, she said moments of recognition still appear — including his laugh and familiar facial expressions.

How the Diagnosis Changed Their Lives

Emma described the moment of diagnosis as abrupt and unstructured. After leaving the doctor's office with little more than a pamphlet, she was left to manage both the emotional toll and practical demands of caregiving.

She told a crowd at the Women's Alzheimer's Movement Forum in May 2025: 'No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock.' She added that she felt 'lost, isolated and scared', with two young daughters to raise alongside caring for her husband.

Her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey, set for release on 09 September 2025, documents her experience and offers support to other carers.

Warning Signs Before the Diagnosis

In earlier interviews, Heming Willis recalled the subtle and concerning changes that appeared before Willis' diagnosis.

He became quiet, skipped outings, and showed less interest in activities he had previously enjoyed. His once-warm and affectionate personality had started to fade, replaced by behaviour that felt unfamiliar and, at times, distant.These changes led to further evaluations, eventually confirming FTD.

Today, he is living at home with his family and receiving ongoing care from loved ones and professionals. Though he no longer acts or gives interviews, his wife says he remains present in brief moments of clarity and connection. These glimpses — a laugh, a look — are meaningful for the family, even as they grow less frequent.

Dementia and the Public

Dementia affects nearly 7 million people in the United States alone, according to the CDC. Willis' public diagnosis has brought attention to FTD, a less commonly understood form of the illness.

His wife's decision to speak openly about their experience adds to a growing public conversation about caregiving, diagnosis gaps, and the realities of neurodegenerative diseases.

As she said: 'It's hard, but I'm grateful. I'm grateful that my husband is still very much here.'