Microsoft has declared a Code Red drive targeting worldwide recovery within an hour during future incidents, according to internal memos reported on 24 November, after an outage exposed weaknesses in engineering and crisis response.

The initiative follows a 24-hour Microsoft 365 outage on 12–13 November that affected governments in Australia, Japan and the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. Microsoft attributed the failure to an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July.

Chief executive Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption. Microsoft stated that the incident was unrelated to cyber activity or AI agents. The interruption prompted concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure.

Microsoft Code Red Follows Unprecedented Email Disruption

The outage disrupted Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, the Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products. Exchange Online is Microsoft's cloud-based email service.

In a Friday memo to staff, M365 Core President Jason Henderson described the outage as the most customer-impacting incident in Exchange Online's history, according to the reported account. Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he stated.

'Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team,' Henderson added.

The reported account describes Code Red as Microsoft's most severe and urgent alert to address weaknesses in engineering and operational practices following the outage. Henderson also reported an extensive review of the broader organisational and structural issues that allowed the failures to occur.

Inside the Microsoft Code Red Response Review

Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, described engineers working through a 'fog of war' in a separate Monday memo.

According to Silver's reported memo, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats despite the deployment of leading engineering personnel. Diagnostic data was scattered across fragmented internal tracking systems, making it difficult to maintain a shared picture of hypotheses and decisions.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a Code Red review that the affected component had experienced 'roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures,' according to Silver's memo.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated that teams continued working around the clock after service restoration to implement lessons learned, with leadership treating that work as its highest priority. The spokesperson also stated that Microsoft was committed to doing everything possible to prevent future disruptions.

Microsoft Code Red Sets Recovery and Deployment Goals

According to the reported memos, Silver outlined five workstreams focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms. Microsoft also plans to deploy AI agents to assist engineers in diagnosing system health data more quickly.

The worldwide resolution goal remains a target for future incidents. Henderson stated that he would hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, which oversees the engineering group responsible for underlying Microsoft 365 services, alongside weekly reviews to track actions arising from the outage.

Slow patch deployments present a separate challenge. In another reported memo earlier in November, Henderson stated that urgent patches to M365 Core services took too long to deploy worldwide.

'Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday,' he stated.

His earlier memo described a separate recent incident in which an urgent production fix took five to six days to achieve worldwide deployment. For the most urgent security issues, he called for an hour between detection and safe worldwide deployment.

'Needless to say, we aren't here yet,' he wrote.