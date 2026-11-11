Paapa Essiedu has reaffirmed his support for transgender rights while saying he does not want to be drawn into another public debate about Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. The actor, who plays Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming adaptation, said he would rather speak for himself.

His comments come as the series approaches its Christmas Day 2026 premiere. Essiedu's casting has attracted attention because he is taking over a role made famous by Alan Rickman, while Rowling's views on transgender issues remain controversial.

Essiedu Says He Does Not Want To Discuss Rowling

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Essiedu was asked about Rowling and the disagreement over transgender rights. He replied: 'I don't want to talk about Jo at all.'

He said he did not want to contribute to an 'us versus them' argument or act as a mouthpiece for Rowling. Instead, he said he could only be clear about his own beliefs.

'I believe, in my bones, that trans people, queer people, people of all creeds and colour have got the right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times,' Essiedu said. He added that this should apply whether people are at work, at home or out in the street, describing it as a personal belief.

Rowling's Previous Comments on Essiedu's Views

The subject became prominent after Essiedu signed an open letter supporting transgender, non-binary and intersex people following a UK Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of sex under the Equality Act.

Rowling responded publicly in May 2025 after reports highlighted the actor's involvement. She said she did not have the power to dismiss Essiedu from the series and would not do so even if she did.

The author added that she did not believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they held legally protected beliefs that differed from her own. The exchange attracted attention because Rowling is an executive producer on the adaptation, while people working on the production have publicly expressed views that differ from hers.

Racist Abuse Over Snape Casting

Essiedu has faced hostility since being announced as the new Severus Snape. Some online users objected to a Black actor taking on a character previously portrayed by Rickman in the original films.

The actor has spoken about receiving racist abuse and death threats over the casting. He previously revealed that one message told him: 'Quit or I'll murder you.'

Essiedu has distinguished between racist harassment and ordinary criticism of his acting. He is open to people disliking his performance, he said, but threats and abuse are different. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner condemned the messages in the Vanity Fair interview, describing the abuse as appalling and praising Essiedu for handling the situation with grace.

Christmas Premiere for Harry Potter

Despite the controversy, Essiedu has said he believes the adaptation could carry meaningful themes. He has pointed to the original books' messages about forgiveness, acceptance and good triumphing over evil.

The HBO series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is scheduled to premiere on 25 December 2026. As the release approaches, Essiedu has continued to emphasise the production itself while reiterating his support for transgender people's dignity and safety.