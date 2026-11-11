The fate of Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, has remained one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest mysteries since her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, the finale of VisionQuest has offered a major hint that Elizabeth Olsen's character could return, although her survival remains officially unconfirmed.

The eighth episode, titled 'Forever', features a post-credits scene involving Wanda and Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. This encounter has raised questions about her fate and possible involvement in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release on 18 December 2026.

VisionQuest Finale Hints at Wanda's Survival

The second post-credits scene revisits the ending of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Wanda brought Mount Wundagore crashing down on herself after destroying the Darkhold. Her apparent sacrifice left her fate uncertain, with subsequent Marvel projects offering little confirmation of whether she survived.

However, VisionQuest returns to the rubble, where Doctor Doom approaches Wanda's body beneath the collapsed mountain. He lifts the debris and attempts to awaken her, apparently seeking access to her extraordinary powers.

The sequence ends with Wanda opening her eyes, which appear to glow green rather than their usual red, raising the possibility that Doom's magic may be influencing her. While the scene strongly suggests that Wanda could return, it does not establish whether she survived the collapse, was resurrected or remains under Doom's influence.

🚨Elizabeth Olsen has OFFICIALLY returned as Wanda Maximoff in the post-credit scene of #VisionQuest finale!THE SCARLET WITCH IS ALIVE! https://t.co/tvQtNorXEo — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) November 11, 2026

VisionQuest Reunites Vision With Billy and Tommy

Wanda's possible return follows another significant development in the finale, which reunites White Vision, played by Paul Bettany, with his sons Billy and Tommy. Billy Maximoff, portrayed by Joe Locke, joins his brother Tommy, played by Ruaridh Mollica, as they help save their father. The reunion also brings Wanda's absence back into focus.

When Tommy wonders whether they might see their mother again, Vision reflects on the family's previous separations and reunions. 'We have said goodbye before,' he tells his son, suggesting that another reunion remains possible.

The exchange takes on greater significance following the post-credits scene, although the series stops short of explaining Wanda's fate.

Will Scarlet Witch Return in Avengers: Doomsday?

The finale establishes a possible connection between Wanda and Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, although Marvel has yet to confirm her involvement in the film. Doom's apparent interest in Wanda's powers has prompted speculation about whether he intends to control her or exploit her reality-altering abilities.

The development also draws comparisons with Marvel Comics' Avengers: The Children's Crusade, in which Billy and Tommy search for their missing mother and encounter Doctor Doom. Another theory suggests Wanda could become one of Doom's mysterious Latverian witches, although that connection remains unconfirmed. Her appearance has also raised hopes of a Maximoff family reunion in Doomsday or its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Wanda's brief appearance has raised more questions than it answers, particularly about Doctor Doom's interest in her powers. With Avengers: Doomsday approaching, viewers are now left wondering whether her possible return could bring the Maximoff family together again or place them on opposing sides.