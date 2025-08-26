A documentary about Gilmore Girls is underway, and its producers are asking fans to help shape the story. The project, titled Searching for Stars Hollow, aims to explore the series' cultural legacy and enduring popularity.

The announcement came this week as Ink on Paper Studios launched a Kickstarter campaign inviting fans not only to help finance the project but also to vote on which cast, crew and superfans should be featured.

What the Project Is About

The documentary will look back at the television phenomenon that began in 2000, ran for seven seasons, and returned in 2016 with the Netflix revival A Year in the Life. Producers say they want the film to capture both the impact of the show and the devotion of its global fanbase.

The Kickstarter campaign opened on Tuesday, 26 August, with Ink on Paper Studios confirming its intention to involve viewers in creative decisions. Filming will take place in the United States and internationally, reflecting how Gilmore Girls built a following far beyond its fictional Connecticut town.

Who is Taking Part

The studio has confirmed that several familiar names are already on board. Hollywood Reporter revealed that Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore and Jared Padalecki, who starred as Dean Forester, will feature in the documentary. Their involvement adds weight to the project, which will combine interviews with actors, crew and fans.

The film is directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna, produced by Jim Demonakos, with Adam F. Goldberg serving as executive producer. The creative team has said they want the final cut to reflect the voices of those who created the series as well as the fans who have kept it alive long after it ended.

What Fans Can Do

Supporters can pledge through Kickstarter at varying levels, from small donations to higher tiers offering perks like producer credits or invitations to screenings. Crucially, backers will also get to vote on who else should appear.

The campaign statement reads: 'From Luke's Diner to Friday night dinners, we want to know what you think makes Stars Hollow special.'

Why It Matters

The decision to crowdsource reflects the unusual staying power of Gilmore Girls. More than two decades since its debut, the show continues to gain new viewers through streaming platforms. Themes of family, community and identity have given it multi-generational appeal, which the documentary hopes to showcase.

If the funding target is reached, filming is expected to begin later this year, with a release planned for 2026. The project is independent and not affiliated with Warner Bros. or Netflix, although it intends to include archival material alongside fresh interviews.

Moore said the team also hopes to feature fan-submitted content, ensuring the documentary reflects the community as much as the show itself.

Wider Context

Fan-driven documentaries are gaining traction across the entertainment industry. Projects exploring Friends, The Office and Buffy the Vampire Slayer have all found strong support in recent years. For Gilmore Girls, the chance for fans to shape the narrative adds a unique twist, underscoring how enduring its influence remains.

With Bishop and Padalecki now confirmed, and with fans directly involved in steering the direction, Searching for Stars Hollow has positioned itself as a celebration not only of the series but also of the audience that helped sustain its legacy.