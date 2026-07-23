Read more WNBA Issues Statement After Being Forced To Postpone Game Due To a Team's Charter Flight 'Mechanical Issues' WNBA Issues Statement After Being Forced To Postpone Game Due To a Team's Charter Flight 'Mechanical Issues'

The WNBA has pledged to strengthen protections for players facing online abuse following a virtual meeting between Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and representatives of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA). The discussions came after a string of disturbing incidents involving threats, racist messages and targeted harassment directed at players across the league.

Held on Tuesday evening at the request of the players' union, the meeting brought together Engelbert, the union's executive committee and its Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. It focused on ways to improve player safety, strengthen communication and ensure a quicker response when abuse escalates beyond social media.

The issue has become increasingly urgent as the WNBA enjoys record-breaking popularity. The league's growing profile has also exposed players to a greater volume of online abuse, with many reporting racist, sexist and threatening messages from anonymous users and sports bettors.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the WNBA and WNBPA said the discussions highlighted the need for a more proactive approach.

'The conversation underscored the importance of addressing issues early through proactive communication and strengthening the league-union relationship. The league committed to continuing to enhance security resources and will work with the players' union to explore collaborations with organizations that share the values of our league and advance our shared priorities.'

Recent Incidents Highlight Growing Concerns Over Player Safety

Several high-profile cases have intensified calls for stronger action. Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray recently revealed a threatening message she received on social media that contained a racial slur.

The individual responsible was later identified and dismissed from his role at Hilton Grand Vacations, demonstrating that online anonymity does not always shield offenders from consequences.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas also became the target of death threats and abusive messages after making contact with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark during a game earlier this season. Officials did not initially call a foul, but the WNBA later upgraded the incident to a Flagrant 2 foul and suspended Thomas for one game.

Thomas later said she had not been contacted by the league after receiving the threats, prompting further criticism over how such incidents were being handled.

The WNBA has made combating hate speech a central part of its player welfare strategy in recent years. Last season, it introduced the "No Space for Hate" campaign, aimed at reducing abusive behaviour both online and inside arenas.

The initiative also includes AI-powered moderation tools that allow players to automatically filter hateful comments and abusive language across social media platforms. When threats move beyond online harassment, the league's security department can launch formal investigations and work with law enforcement where necessary.

Communication Is Key

After the latest discussions, both the league and the players' union recognise that stronger communication, improved security measures and greater cooperation with technology firms and law enforcement will be essential to creating a safer environment.

WNBPA secretary Elizabeth Williams told reporters before the Chicago Sky-New York Liberty game on Wednesday that 'the biggest thing was communication'.

Sky guard Natasha Cloud, who previously criticised Engelbert's response to player safety concerns, adopted a more measured stance, stating, 'There's only so much that the league can do because people are going to be miserable and they're going to be continue to be hateful human beings'.