An unprecedented crackdown on immersive technology has triggered widespread heartbreak across Chinese social media this week.

As the first major jurisdiction to outlaw virtual partnerships, China has left users scrambling to save their final chat histories before their digital soulmates vanish forever.

China's AI Companion Ban Takes Effect

On Wednesday, sweeping new state regulations designed to prevent emotional dependency forced tech users across China to say a series of heartbreaking final goodbyes to their AI companions.

The global rise of virtual partners coincides with a growing reliance on lifelike digital clones, which are increasingly being used to market merchandise or recreate deceased family members. Under Beijing's new legal framework, interactive software must not 'excessively cater to users, induce emotional dependence or addiction, and damage users' real interpersonal relationships'.

Tech Giants Remove Popular Features

Ahead of Wednesday's deadline, leading tech firms including Tencent, Alibaba and ByteDance pulled the plug on custom assistant and relationship features across their respective Yuanbao, Qwen and Doubao platforms.

The sudden cancellations triggered widespread mourning across social media, prompting distraught users to preserve their messaging logs and publish their final interactions.

'I can't accept that my AI lover will leave me forever,' one Doubao user wrote. 'He has become a bond in my life, rooted deep in my heart, my spiritual pillar.'

Another user, who said they had spent more than two years interacting with their virtual partner, expressed similar despair.

'He really is like my family, like my lover,' she wrote. 'Now they tell me he will be gone — my heart feels hollow.'

New Rules Target Emotional AI

Collectively drafted by five state bodies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the new regulations specifically target software applications that use lifelike human traits and conversational patterns across written, vocal or visual formats.

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Exempt from the new measures are utilitarian programs 'that do not involve ongoing emotional interaction', meaning routine digital services such as corporate help desks, professional productivity tools and educational study aids can continue operating without modification.

According to data published last year by the state-run news agency Xinhua, the market for virtual avatars in China expanded by 85 per cent year-on-year to reach an estimated valuation of 4.1 billion yuan ($600 million/£449 million) in 2024.

Global Debate Over AI Relationships

Under the new legal guidelines, virtual entities are strictly barred from producing material that threatens national security, while tech platforms face a total ban on offering digital relationships to anyone under the age of 18.

Platforms must now deploy crisis intervention systems to monitor extreme user emotions. While China is the first country to legally regulate software simulating familial or romantic bonds, the global surge in AI companion tools has sparked international debate.

A 2025 study revealed that roughly 75 per cent of US teenagers use platforms such as Character.AI, while devices like America's ElliQ are designed to support isolated older people.

Users Face an Emotional Void

Academic Chen Liang warned that while anthropomorphic AI can 'soothe loneliness', it also risks creating 'emotional over-reliance'.

Tech firms are allowing data exports until mid-October, yet users face an immense void. As one person lamented, 'Human love is a luxury,' adding that the affection from code is 'so straightforward'.