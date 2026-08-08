Former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White have declared themselves eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, turning the ongoing dispute over gender identity, inclusion and league rules into an unexpected test of the competition's eligibility framework.

Kanter Freedom, a retired 6ft 10in centre, announced his decision on social media on Friday, 7 August, saying he believed the WNBA's stated principles around inclusion and self-identification should apply equally to him.

The announcement appears to be less about a conventional basketball comeback than about challenging the way the WNBA writes and applies its rules. Kanter Freedom said he had reviewed the league's eligibility framework before declaring himself a prospect for the 2027 draft.

'After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I'm officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect,' he said. 'If simply declaring who you are is all that's required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.'

He added that he and his team had examined the WNBA's eligibility criteria and governing framework on self-identification and inclusion. Kanter Freedom insisted that his declaration was not intended to mock or disrespect transgender people, but rather to question whether the rules were being applied consistently.

Why Kanter Freedom Declared for WNBA Draft

'I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices,' he said. 'I'm simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone, the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.'

Kanter Freedom's post quickly spread online, prompting former NBA player Royce White to announce that he, too, was declaring himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft. Together, the announcements placed two former NBA players at the centre of a debate that has been unfolding in and around the women's league.

Kanter Freedom played for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers before retiring from the NBA in 2022. During his career, he averaged more than 11 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting above 50 per cent, according to the statistics referenced by the original report.

His playing record, however, is not what gives this story its significance. The question is whether a public declaration can, by itself, place a player in the WNBA's draft pool. The league's rules suggest otherwise.

WNBA Inclusion Debate Follows Former NBA Declarations

The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement states that 'only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.'

The agreement also includes broad anti-discrimination provisions, but the source article notes that it does not say self-declaration alone determines eligibility. Nor does it set out a detailed policy explaining the criteria that apply to transgender athletes.

Declaring for the draft is not the same as satisfying the formal requirements for eligibility, and it does not guarantee an invitation to training camp or a place on a roster. Kanter Freedom's argument depends on his interpretation of the league's inclusion principles, while the wording of the collective bargaining agreement leaves the practical eligibility question unresolved.

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The timing has added another layer to the debate. His announcement followed a recent dispute involving Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, whose reported opposition to transgender participation in women's sport prompted widespread discussion.

Other WNBA players and coaches have publicly backed transgender inclusion, leaving the league at the centre of a debate that is no longer confined to policy documents or private meetings.

The Women's National Basketball Players Association responded by stressing its support for inclusion while rejecting attempts to turn the issue into political theatre.

'We embrace justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women's sports while creating transformational change,' the union said. 'Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.'

The statement offers the clearest official response contained in the available material, but it does not confirm whether Kanter Freedom or White meets any formal WNBA eligibility requirement. The league itself has not publicly responded to or recognised either declaration.

That leaves the former NBA players' move in an awkward space between protest, provocation and paperwork. Kanter Freedom has a long history of political activism, and the language of his announcement suggests that challenging institutional policy may be the point. Playing basketball appears to be secondary.

'My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception,' he said. 'See you at training camp.'