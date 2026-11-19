Four Black high school students were ordered to their knees at gunpoint outside a Maryland school after an artificial intelligence system flagged a bag of Doritos as a potential firearm. A civil-rights lawsuit also cites laughing text messages exchanged by the school's principal and a school resource officer after the incident.

Filed on behalf of the four students on 17 November 2026, the lawsuit concerns a confrontation outside Kenwood High School in Baltimore County more than a year earlier. It alleges that Omnilert Gun Detect, an AI-powered firearm detection system used by Baltimore County Public Schools, flagged a bag held by then-16-year-old Taki Allen.

Three officials cancelled the alert, but principal Catherine Smith later sent an image of Allen to a school resource officer, prompting an armed police response.

Omnilert Gun Detect Flags Bag of Doritos as Firearm

Allen was outside the school with three friends after football practice at about 6.30pm on 20 October 2025, waiting for a ride home. He had a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos given to him by his coach. The system flagged the bag shortly before 7.04pm.

The alert carried a 90 per cent confidence rating, according to the complaint. Omnilert's monitoring team reviewed an image before approving and forwarding the alert to school and police personnel. The district had configured the system to notify administrators and police after an alert was approved.

Police Detain Four Students After Alert

The officials who cancelled the alert were Eric Knox, the district's executive director of school safety, school safety manager Laura Marvin-Basta and police sergeant Christopher Robinson. They recognised the object as a bag of crisps and cancelled the alert within two minutes, the complaint says. An automated cancellation notice was sent to the original recipients.

More than 10 minutes later, Smith allegedly opened the original alert, captured a screenshot of Allen holding the bag and sent it to school resource officer John Douglas.

The complaint says she did not acknowledge the cancellation notice. Douglas forwarded the image to police, and officers were dispatched at 7.21pm. At least six cruisers converged on the school.

Officers, many with guns drawn, ordered the four teenagers to their knees, handcuffed them and searched them and their belongings. No firearm was found. The students were Allen, Yui-Osa Ogbeide, Devon Thompson Jr and Keith Winfield III. One officer reportedly told them that 'AI is not the best'.

Principal and School Officer Exchange Laughing Texts

The complaint cites messages exchanged between Smith and Douglas after the detention. Douglas reportedly told the principal it had been a 'bag of chips not a gun', adding a laughing emoji. Smith replied: 'Bwahahaha, thanks for checking'.

Smith later messaged school staff and administrators that it was 'a bag of chips', adding four laughing emojis, the complaint says. The Baltimore Banner reported that school officials had previously said Smith contacted the resource officer without knowing the central security office had cleared the incident.

Lawsuit Seeks Changes to AI Alert Procedures

The students accuse Omnilert, Baltimore County, the Board of Education of Baltimore County, Smith, Knox and police officers of violating their constitutional rights, including protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. The complaint also alleges negligence, gross negligence, false arrest and false imprisonment. The allegations have not been adjudicated.

The students seek compensatory and punitive damages, as well as an injunction that would prevent the school system from using Omnilert until it improves its training and protocols. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the case with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Engel Law Group, P.C.

Omnilert spokesperson Blake Mitchell said the company was reviewing the lawsuit and was 'truly sorry for the fear they and their families experienced', The Baltimore Banner reported. Maryland Matters reported that Baltimore County police and school officials declined to comment.