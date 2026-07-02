California viewers who have long complained about ear-splitting streaming adverts interrupting their favourite programmes are set to notice a quieter viewing experience after a new state law came into force on 1 July.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 576 (SB 576), prohibits streaming platforms serving California consumers from airing commercials at a higher volume than the films, television programmes or other video content they interrupt.

The change extends protections that have existed for traditional broadcast and cable television for more than a decade, reflecting the growing dominance of ad-supported streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and others.

What the New Law Changes

California's new legislation, Senate Bill 576 (SB 576), was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2025 and officially took effect on 1 July. The law requires streaming platforms operating in California to ensure that adverts are played at a volume consistent with the programmes they accompany.

The measure effectively closes a gap left by the federal Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act, which was enacted in 2010. While the federal law requires commercials on broadcast and cable television to match the average volume of surrounding programming, it did not apply to streaming platforms, despite millions of Americans increasingly watching television through internet-based services.

Announcing the legislation after signing it last year, Newsom said: 'We heard Californians loud and clear, and what's clear is that they don't want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a programme.'

He added: 'By signing SB 576, California is dialling down this inconvenience across streaming platforms, which had previously not been subject to commercial volume regulations passed by Congress in 2010.'

Why California Introduced the Streaming Ads Law

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The legislation was authored by Democratic State Senator Tom Umberg, who said the proposal stemmed from a common frustration experienced by households across the state.

According to Umberg, one of the biggest complaints involved loud streaming adverts disrupting families, particularly when children had finally fallen asleep.

'This bill was inspired by baby Samantha and every exhausted parent who's finally gotten a baby to sleep, only to have a blaring streaming ad undo all that hard work,' Umberg said when the bill was signed into law.

He added that SB 576 would bring 'some much-needed peace and quiet to California households by making sure streaming ads aren't louder than the shows we actually want to watch.'

The legislation arrives as streaming platforms continue expanding lower-cost subscription plans supported by advertising, making commercial breaks increasingly common for viewers.

What the Law Means for Streaming Services

The California loud streaming ads ban applies to streaming services serving consumers in the state, including platforms that offer advertising-supported viewing plans such as Netflix, Hulu and similar providers.

Companies are now expected to ensure that advert volume remains consistent with the programmes being streamed, reducing sudden spikes in sound that have become a frequent source of viewer complaints.

Not everyone supported the measure. Industry groups, including the Motion Picture Association and the Streaming Innovation Alliance, opposed the bill during the legislative process. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisations argued that many streaming companies were already developing technologies and practices to normalise advert volume without additional regulation.

As more streaming platforms rely on advertising revenue alongside subscription fees, California's new law marks one of the most significant regulatory changes aimed at improving the viewing experience for consumers using ad-supported streaming services.

While the requirements currently apply only to California, the legislation could attract attention from other states as streaming continues to replace traditional television for millions of households.