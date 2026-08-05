Snoop Dogg has reignited his long running feud with Spotify after threatening legal action over what he described as shockingly low streaming royalties. The hip hop legend claimed he received only $45,000 (£33,000) despite his music reaching one billion streams on the platform, branding the alleged payout 'robbery in broad daylight' and warning the streaming giant to explain its calculations or face him in court.

Snoop Claimed Billion Streams Earned Just $45,000

The controversy stems from an interview Snoop gave on the Business Untitled podcast in 2023, which has recently resurfaced online.

During the conversation, the rapper expressed frustration with Spotify's royalty system, claiming he had earned only $45,000 from one billion streams of his catalogue.

'Y'all paid me $45,000 for a billion streams? A BILLION,' Snoop said.

He continued by accusing the platform of failing to properly reward artists whose music drives its success.

'That ain't no typo. Forty five racks for a billion plays of my music. That's robbery in broad daylight.'

Snoop added that he had remained silent for years while monitoring streaming figures but had finally reached the point where he felt compelled to speak publicly.

He also warned Spotify that unless it provided an explanation for the alleged payout, he would pursue legal action.

'Spotify, you better explain that math or I'm taking this straight to court,' he said.

🇺🇸 Snoop Dogg is going viral for threatening to sue Spotify over "robbery in broad daylight."



"I got over 1 billion streams, and what they sent me wasn't even up to $45,000." pic.twitter.com/HHU6gQHXow — Coinvo (@Coinvo) August 4, 2026

Rap Star Said Other Artists Could Be Facing the Same Problem

Snoop argued that the issue extended far beyond his own career, claiming many musicians may be receiving far less money than they deserve.

'I know I'm not the only one,' he said.

'How many artists out here grinding, dropping heat and getting pennies while these platforms laugh all the way to the bank? That's not business. That's stealing from the people who actually make the music.'

The rapper also accused streaming companies of profiting from artists while failing to distribute earnings fairly across the music industry.

His comments echoed wider debates that have surrounded streaming royalties for years, with many musicians arguing that artists receive only a small share of the revenue generated by digital platforms.

Snoop insisted he was prepared to take the dispute to court if the company failed to address his concerns.

'If they don't come correct with an explanation and make this right, we going to see each other in court. Period.'

Spotify Rejected the Underpayment Claims

Spotify strongly disputed Snoop's allegations following his remarks.

In a statement provided, a company spokesperson said the figures presented by the rapper did not reflect how royalty payments work.

'We can't speak to endorsement deals for Web3 companies but... $45K for a billion streams? It's well documented that a billion streams on Spotify generates millions of dollars to rights holders,' the spokesperson said.

The company also suggested the payments may not have reached Snoop directly because streaming royalties are typically distributed to rights holders, including record labels, publishers and other stakeholders, before artists receive their share.

The spokesperson added, 'It's unfortunate to hear that Spotify's payments didn't make it through to Snoop.'

Spotify further noted that Snoop now owns Death Row Records, expressing hope that he would benefit more directly from future royalty payments through ownership of his catalogue.