Warner Bros. Discovery has accused Amazon of deliberately targeting its senior executives through what it describes as a coordinated effort to recruit employees bound by fixed-term contracts.

The allegations are contained in a lawsuit filed on 21 July against Amazon MGM Studios, following the hiring of former WarnerMedia Services executive Pia Barlow.

According to the complaint, Barlow, who served as Executive Vice President of Originals & Multi-Cultural Marketing at WarnerMedia Services, resigned before the end of her employment agreement and was appointed Amazon MGM Studios' Vice President and Head of Series Marketing on 24 July.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) alleges Amazon intentionally interfered with Barlow's employment contract, induced her to breach its terms and engaged in unfair competition. The lawsuit opens a fresh legal dispute over the enforceability of fixed-term employment agreements under California law.

The case also highlights broader tensions between technology companies and traditional media businesses as competition for experienced executives intensifies.

Warner Bros. Discovery Details Allegations Against Amazon

According to the lawsuit, Barlow's employment agreement with WarnerMedia Services was due to remain in effect until 31 October 2027.

The complaint states that Barlow informed the company of her intention to resign on 26 May 2026 before submitting formal notice on 5 June, more than a year before the scheduled end of her contract.

WBD alleges Amazon knowingly recruited Barlow despite being aware that she remained subject to a fixed-term employment agreement.

In its filing, the company accused Amazon of acting 'in blatant disregard of established California law' by encouraging employees with term employment contracts to breach those agreements while allegedly assuring them they would receive legal support if disputes arose.

The lawsuit further describes Barlow's recruitment as 'perhaps no better example of Amazon's lawless employee shopping spree,' arguing that the company intentionally sought to persuade executives to leave before their contractual obligations had expired.

WBD also alleges Amazon arranged legal representation for Barlow through an outside law firm that has an existing relationship with the company. According to the complaint, Amazon selected the firm rather than leaving Barlow to obtain independent legal counsel.

Amazon has not publicly responded in court to the allegations outlined in WBD's complaint.

Lawsuit Alleges Broader Recruitment Strategy

The complaint argues that Barlow's hiring was not an isolated incident.

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According to WBD, Amazon attempted several weeks earlier to recruit another executive whose fixed-term employment agreement was scheduled to remain in force until December 2027.

The lawsuit states that effort was unsuccessful.

WBD further alleges Amazon is currently attempting to recruit at least one additional executive who remains under contract with the company.

Those allegations form part of WBD's broader claim that Amazon has adopted a deliberate strategy of recruiting employees whose contracts have not yet expired.

The complaint does not identify the additional executives by name.

Why the Case Could Have Wider Industry Implications

The dispute centres on an area of California employment law that differs from many other jurisdictions.

California generally prohibits employers from preventing employees from changing jobs, and non-compete agreements are largely unenforceable in the state.

However, WBD argues its claims concern alleged interference with fixed-term employment contracts rather than restrictions on future employment.

Instead of suing Barlow directly, the company has chosen to pursue claims against Amazon, alleging the technology company intentionally encouraged a breach of contract and unlawfully interfered with an existing business relationship.

Legal experts have long distinguished between an employee's ability to leave a role voluntarily and allegations that a third party knowingly induced a contractual breach. The outcome of the case could provide further guidance on how California courts interpret those distinctions in disputes involving fixed-term executive agreements.

Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and injunctive relief. If the court grants an injunction, it could restrict conduct that WBD alleges contributed to the disputed recruitment efforts.

The lawsuit remains at an early stage, and the allegations have not been tested in court. Amazon will have an opportunity to respond to the claims as the case proceeds through the legal process.