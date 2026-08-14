The White House has launched a scathing verbal assault on political biographer Michael Wolff following remarks he made on his podcast addressing persistent, unverified internet rumours concerning Donald Trump's physical health and adult diaper rumour.

White House communications director Steven Cheung issued a sharply worded public statement to the press, dismissing the veteran author as a fraud and claiming he suffers from a debilitating case of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' that has rotted his 'peanut-sized brain.'

The fierce administration rebuke caught political observers off guard, primarily because Wolff had spent his podcast segment explicitly defending the 80-year-old president and debunking the very gossip the White House was condemning.

Tracing the Origins of the Viral Internet Speculation

The chatter surrounding the president's physical health and the unverified adult garment claims has circulated online for years, originally stemming from unverified assertions made by Noel Casler, a former staff member who worked alongside him on The Celebrity Apprentice. Casler publicly alleged that production frequently had to pause filming decades ago to accommodate personal needs.

The former staffer publicly stated that while the politician likely wore them in the nineties, he personally saw it first-hand in the late 2000s on the television set, alleging that production frequently had to stop the show to change him.

The speculation found renewed momentum over the past weekend after photographs circulated of Natalie Harp, a 35-year-old aide to the president. Harp was photographed carrying a notably large red bag, which amateur online sleuths quickly and without evidence dubbed a diaper bag.

Michael Wolff Dismisses the Gossip While Acknowledging Political Longevity

Addressing the ongoing speculation on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, which Wolff co-hosts, the author revealed that the public frequently asks him whether the internet theories hold any actual truth.

'People are overwhelmingly curious about the physical reality of the commander-in-chief,' Wolff explained, noting that they frequently pose a very specific second query about whether there is a distinct odour when standing in the same room.

Wolff, who enjoyed unprecedented special access to the administration during the early days of the initial presidency, firmly and unequivocally dismissed the gossip.

He maintained during the interview that there is absolutely no basis and no evidence to support the claims about adult garments. The writer carefully noted his own timeline, pointing out that he has not been in close proximity to the president since the campaign trail nearly two years ago.

Because of this gap in access, Wolff admitted he could not speak to what might have happened in the intervening 24 months. He did, however, state definitively that up until his last personal interaction with the politician, there was no odour that surrounded him.

White House Condemns Biographer Michael Wolff

The biographer suggested that the relentless public fascination with the president's physical state stems entirely from his sheer longevity and dominance in the political arena. Although Wolff remarked that the politician currently looks terrible, he stressed that he remains the most dominant presence in the world.

He described the last decade of American politics as being effectively controlled by one man, calling it an extraordinary accomplishment. According to Wolff, voters look at this unprecedented level of political survival and assume there must be some hidden physical vulnerability.

The public, he argued, believes the normal laws of nature somehow appear not to apply to him, and therefore they constantly search for any sign of human frailty.

Despite Wolff effectively debunking the unverified internet theories, the official response from the administration was highly critical. Cheung delivered a written statement to The Daily Beast that bypassed the author's defence of the president.

The White House communications director explicitly called Michael Wolff a 'lying sack of s--t' and accused him of routinely fabricating stories from what he described as a sick and warped imagination.

Cheung further claimed that Wolff's alleged fabrication of stories is only possible because he suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, alleging that this supposed condition has rotted his 'peanut-sized brain.'

The administration offered no further clarification on why they chose to issue such a statement against a writer who had just publicly disputed the negative gossip.