Hollywood's writers are refusing to sit on the sidelines. As two media giants edge closer to a £86.6 billion partnership, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has warned in a court filing that the deal could gut pay and opportunities for the very people who write the scripts audiences love.

The union's move adds fresh legal pressure to a merger already under siege from a coalition of state attorneys general. With a critical hearing looming on 3 August, the fate of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal now hinges on courtrooms rather than boardrooms.

Why the WGA Is Fighting the Paramount-WBD Deal

The WGA has filed for a preliminary injunction to halt the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing the $110 billion (£86.6bn) tie-up would substantially reduce competition. According to the WGA, the proposed merger eliminates 'head-to-head competition between two studios that have competed against each other for talent, projects and audiences for more than a century.'

The union's case rests on labour markets, not distribution, setting it apart from a separate challenge already under way. Its lawyers point to the blocked merger of publishers Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, a deal scuppered because it threatened to depress advances for book authors.

'This logic applies with equal force here,' the union's attorneys argue. 'The proposed merger would reduce competition between buyers of film and television writing services, suppressing writers' compensation, eroding deal terms, and diminishing the volume and diversity of programming reaching audiences.'

The union added that a small group of executives can shape public discourse by deciding which stories get funded, whose voices are heard, and what content reaches audiences. The statement argues that this concentration of economic and cultural influence is the kind of power antitrust laws are intended to limit.

WGA also has a nice bit on head to head competition in here (I don't think States have detailed head to head competition evidence yet?) https://t.co/qNqmh85Zjm pic.twitter.com/aO1NLBzjRf — Laurel (@BalanceCrafting) July 22, 2026

Court Battle Intensifies Ahead of 3 August Hearing

The WGA's move follows a temporary restraining order issued on Monday by Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, which has paused the Paramount-Warner Bros. deal from closing until at least 3 August.

That order came at the request of a coalition of twelve Democratic state attorneys general, who argue the merger would harm competition across basic cable and theatrical distribution. Led by California, the states are pushing for a preliminary injunction that would freeze the deal indefinitely, pending a full trial on the merits.

Several prominent writers, including David Koepp, Adam McKay and Mike Schur, argued that consolidation in Hollywood, in their view, had significantly reduced competition for film and television projects. Koepp and McKay said the intense bidding wars that once drove up opportunities for screenwriters have largely disappeared, leaving creators with far fewer studios willing to finance major productions.

Schur said streamers have increasingly prioritised projects from their own in-house studios, making it harder for independent pitches to succeed, while the number of overall deals for writers has also declined. The writers also pointed to Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, arguing that Fox's once-independent creative voice had been absorbed into Disney's broader corporate priorities.

The $110bn Deal That Writers Are Fighting to Stop

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Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery announced their definitive agreement on 27 February 2026, with Paramount agreeing to pay $31.00 (£24.40) per share in cash for all outstanding Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The deal values Warner Bros. Discovery at an £86.6 billion ($110 billion) enterprise value, and the companies expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory clearance.

Paramount chief executive David Ellison described the tie-up as the culmination of a 'clear purpose: to honour the legacy of two iconic companies while accelerating our vision of building a next-generation media and entertainment company'. President and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav said he was 'very pleased with the outcome we achieved for WBD shareholders and the entertainment industry.'

A Paramount spokesperson has since pushed back on the writers' concerns, insisting a combined company would expand opportunities rather than shrink them, promising 'more development slates, more series and film greenlights.'

For now, the deal remains frozen. With both the states and the WGA seeking to extend that freeze well beyond next month's hearing, Paramount's pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery faces its most serious legal test yet, one that could reshape not just a boardroom deal, but the working lives of thousands of screenwriters.