Bryan Andrews, the country music singer who has become one of Donald Trump's most vocal critics, says he is putting his safety at risk after telling MAGA supporters, 'You are not Christian.' The Missouri-based artist made the claim in a recent Instagram video, addressing backlash over his political stance and the professional isolation he says he has experienced within the country music industry.

Andrews first went viral last year with what he called his 'crash out' video, in which he argued that Trump supporters and MAGA followers cannot call themselves Christians while backing policies he views as cruel. He hasn't backed down since, and he recently released an eight-song mixtape, Independence Day, which continues his politically charged commentary. The project was released on 3 July.

Industry Backlash and the Cost of Speaking Out

That stance has not always proved popular with parts of the country music audience, something Andrews recently addressed on Instagram. He shared a video with a screenshot of a follower who wrote, 'Dude sold out.'

'Yeah, OK,' he replied in the video. 'Can I ask you something real quick? Sold out? Dog, I'm in country f***ing music. Who in the f*** would I have sold out to? You think I saw this s*** to get in good graces with the country music industry? Dog, the country music industry f***ing hates me because I say this s***.'

'You think any big artists out there are beating down my f***ing door to go out on tour with them?' he continued. 'fuck no! Hell, even the artists that do f*** with me in country music do so behind closed doors very rarely ever say that they do publicly. You think country f***ing radio is ever going to play my s***? f*** no, dude!'

Andrews went on to say there was a time in his life when he was afraid to say what he thought but that he would not allow himself to return to that position. He said, based on messages he has received, that he was risking his safety to say what he now believes.

His claims of industry isolation are difficult to independently quantify. No major country artist, record label or radio network has publicly confirmed blacklisting Andrews. His profile, however, has continued to grow, with his official website reporting more than 3.8 million TikTok followers and 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The Original Comments That Sparked the Controversy

Andrews first made headlines last year with a viral video criticising MAGA supporters, Trump's immigration policies and what he viewed as a contradiction between those policies and Christian beliefs. Contemporary reports confirm the remarks circulated widely in October 2025.

'You don't get to call yourself a Christian and then advocate and f***ing laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses, when people trying to come here the right ways,' he said in a video.

'You don't get to call yourself a Christian and then think it's OK that the highest court in the f***ing land just gave a green light to ICE agents to be able to f***ing target people because they are brown or speaking Spanish.'

The singer said it made him 'sick' to be lumped in with MAGA supporters who claim to be Christians.

'You are not Christian,' he said. 'You use Christianity as a shield to hide behind when you need to justify the hate that you have scolded into this world.'

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In a separate interview, Andrews described what he said was one of the most alarming threats he had received. 'Dude, there was one threat that I was pretty sketched-out about,' he recalled. 'I've never talked about this publicly, but there was one that was like, "Don't worry, you have an address too."'

Andrews has said threats arrive regularly, but that particular message alarmed him more than most. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the messages or identified the people who allegedly sent them.

At CMA Fest this year, Andrews said the Country Music Association had asked him to avoid making his appearance political when it invited him to perform. He brought Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson onstage anyway, a moment independently documented during his 4 June performance.

'Because they told me not to do it, and I did it anyways. If they don't wanna ask me back, that's totally fine. No hate to the Country Music Association or anything like that,' he told Taste of Country Nights.

Whether the festival will invite him back remains to be seen. Andrews says he hopes it will, but even if the appearance damaged his relationship with the organisation, he says it was worth it.

Andrews' claims about threats and industry hostility largely rely on his own account and have not been independently verified. His controversial CMA Fest performance, political music and previous comments criticising MAGA supporters, however, are documented in multiple reports.