A substitute teacher at a Tennessee middle school has been barred from working in the district after reportedly placing a student and their desk inside a classroom closet, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

The incident at Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School in Murfreesboro gained attention after a post on X claimed the student had been put in the closet for speaking Spanish to a classmate. The post also alleged that the teacher had grabbed the child by the arm, leaving the student frightened and crying.

However, school officials have disputed the alleged motive, saying the substitute teacher reported placing the student in the closet because of a behavioural issue. The district confirmed that the incident happened but said the disciplinary action was unacceptable.

School District Confirms Substitute Teacher Was Removed

According to a report from Telemundo Nashville, the school administration began investigating after a student reported that a substitute teacher had placed another student and their desk inside a classroom closet.

Officials said they immediately removed the substitute teacher from the classroom, collected accounts from students who witnessed the incident, and notified the district's Human Resources department.

The agency responsible for supplying substitute teachers was also informed. The district subsequently confirmed that the teacher would no longer be eligible to work at any of its schools.

In its statement, the district said it had contacted the affected student's parent and informed the families of other students who were present.

Officials also made clear that putting a student in a closet was not an acceptable way to address behavioural concerns.

The district specifically rejected the claim that the student was placed there for speaking Spanish, saying the substitute teacher had reported a different reason. It also stated that the student had not reported being bullied by classmates.

The teacher's identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Parents Question Alleged Treatment of Student

The incident has also prompted concern among parents, particularly over how the student was reportedly treated and how quickly families were informed.

Diana Reyes, whose daughter attends Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School, told Telemundo Nashville that her daughter had heard the student speaking Spanish with a classmate before the incident.

Reyes also relayed her daughter's account that the teacher had grabbed the student by the arm and that the child was frightened inside the closet. These details have not been independently confirmed by the school district.

Although Reyes welcomed the decision to prevent the substitute teacher from returning to the school's classrooms, she questioned why parents were not informed sooner.

She told the outlet that families should have been notified about what happened.

Viral X Post Draws Criticism Over Spanish Language Claims

The incident gained further attention after an X account, LongTimeFirstTime, shared claims that the student had been disciplined for speaking Spanish.

The post alleged that the teacher had shouted, 'We are in the U.S., we speak only English, not Spanish!' before putting the student and their desk in the closet.

The claims prompted criticism from users who questioned the treatment of a child for speaking another language.

Carina (@Carina_Amyth) criticised the reported attitude towards Spanish speakers, while Ellen Fuoto (@emf1947) questioned why learning or speaking a second language at home should be treated negatively.

Another user, NormandyJoe (@DdayIsHere2026), called for the teacher to be publicly identified, arguing that people should know who is considered unfit to teach children.

The discussion also included comments about the district's response and the importance of protecting students from inappropriate disciplinary treatment.

However, the social media claims about the reason for the incident remain disputed. The district's statement confirms that the student and desk were placed inside the closet, but says the substitute teacher attributed the decision to an alleged behavioural issue rather than the child's use of Spanish.

The case has renewed discussion about classroom discipline, language and the responsibility of schools to ensure students are treated appropriately.