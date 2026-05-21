Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are said to be accelerating their relationship while she quietly drops plans to qualify as a lawyer, with insiders claiming the pair are focused on building a joint mega brand alongside their own multimillion‑dollar empires in the US and UK.

Kardashian, 45, has no firm intention of sitting the California bar exam this year, despite a highly publicised vow in 2018 to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, the defence lawyer for O.J. Simpson. Since then, she has dabbled in high‑profile criminal justice campaigns, including throwing her weight behind efforts to secure the release of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, but her main energy now appears to be swinging back to business and, increasingly, to Hamilton.

Kardashian, a mother of four and founder of the loungewear and shapewear label Skims, has spent the past few years turning reality‑TV fame into a sprawling corporate machine. Skims alone has been widely described as a billion‑dollar brand, and her schedule already runs on fumes.

According to TMZ, she failed the California bar exam once and only passed the state's so‑called 'baby bar' on her fourth attempt. At this point, there is no confirmed timetable for her to take the full bar, and those close to her suggest that may no longer be a priority at all.

One source quoted by Globe Magazine was blunt about the practical trade‑off. Kardashian, they said, simply 'doesn't have enough hours in the day' to obsess over bar prep while steering a booming fashion empire. For a woman who has built her reputation on relentless visibility and deal‑making, the grind of legal study looks like the one hustle she is prepared to park.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton And A Pivot From Law To Lifestyle

Into that vacuum has rolled Hamilton. The seven‑time Formula One world champion, whose career has reportedly netted him around $450 million, has long been a fixture in gossip columns as much as in the paddock. Now, insiders insist his relationship with Kardashian is no casual fling. They say the pair are not only dating but are already mapping out how 'Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton' can function as a brand pairing in its own right.

'Kim has plenty of money of her own, so it would be wrong to paint her as a gold‑digger who's looking to mooch off Lewis or anyone else,' one source told Globe. 'Still, she's keen for them to build a mega brand together. Those plans are already in motion and Lewis is totally on board.'

Drake sends shots to Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton on his “Iceman” Album 🧊



“How are you a Professional driver and you don’t care about Mileage, you got good taste in cars and bad taste in women” pic.twitter.com/vAPLTCsRvJ — Diamie (fc catalyst 🔥🦅) (@Diamie_x) May 16, 2026

Taken at face value, that is an extraordinarily ambitious framing for a relationship that has not even been officially confirmed by either party. Nothing is confirmed yet. Still, it fits Kardashian's established pattern of blurring the line between personal life and commercial strategy. A high‑octane tie‑up with a globally recognised athlete would be very on brand.

For Hamilton, too, the idea is not outlandish. He has spent years burnishing his image beyond the racetrack, involving himself in fashion, activism and entertainment. Being half of a power couple with one of the world's most recognisable reality stars would underline his shift from pure sportsman to lifestyle figure, even if it raises questions about how much of this is romance and how much is mutually beneficial exposure.

Lewis Hamilton's 'Ladies' Man' Image Meets Kim Kardashian's Calculus

Behind the branding talk sits a more personal story. Kardashian finalised her divorce from rapper and fashion designer Kanye West in 2022, ending a six‑year marriage that was, by most accounts, chaotic and often toxic. Friends have suggested she wants stability this time, or at least a partner who matches her drive without dragging her into public turmoil.

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Hamilton, 41, carries a very different kind of baggage. He has long been framed as a 'ladies' man', a label he has never fully shaken. According to Globe's insiders, he has been telling Kardashian he is ready to leave that reputation behind, now that he is in his forties. 'Things are hot and heavy right now. Lewis is saying all the right things and Kim's falling hard,' one source claimed, adding that she is 'taking Lewis at his word' despite 'a ton of women' allegedly warning her not to get drawn in.

That tension between the promise of change and the weight of old patterns is where the story starts to feel less like a branding exercise and more like a familiar human gamble. Kardashian has built a life on highly calculated risks, from launching Skims into a crowded market to opening up her most painful moments on camera. Betting on Hamilton to abandon his playboy lore for something more settled may be the most personal calculation she has made in years.

If she does continue to ease away from her legal ambitions, it will disappoint some supporters who saw her prison‑reform campaigning as a rare example of celebrity influence being used for slow, unglamorous work. Yet for Kardashian, the choice appears stark. On one side, a demanding, years‑long slog towards a law licence. On the other hand, a booming business to run and a potential new chapter with one of the most famous drivers on the planet.

For now, the public will have to make do with anonymous briefings and carefully curated sightings. Until Kardashian or Hamilton speaks on the record, the precise status of 'Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton' will remain rumour, albeit rumour with a very clear commercial upside.