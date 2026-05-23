Kim Soo-hyun is at the centre of renewed controversy in South Korea after reports emerged that prosecutors are moving against YouTuber Kim Se-ui, head of the Garo Sero Institute, over alleged defamation tied to AI-manipulated evidence and viral claims involving the actor.

According to multiple Korean and international reports, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has requested an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui in connection with allegations linked to defamation and the spread of disputed material involving Kim Soo-hyun.

Read more Kim Soo-Hyun Exonerated: Police Confirm Kim Sae-Ron's 'Minor Relationship' Voice Note Was 'Fake and Made by AI' Kim Soo-Hyun Exonerated: Police Confirm Kim Sae-Ron's 'Minor Relationship' Voice Note Was 'Fake and Made by AI'

The allegations against him reportedly include that he committed defamation, distributed illegally obtained or manipulated materials, used fabricated AI-generated evidence, circulated alleged fake KakaoTalk screenshots, and disseminated AI-generated voice recordings.

A court hearing regarding the warrant is reportedly scheduled for 26 May 2026.

Police Say AI May Have Been Used To Manipulate Evidence

One of the most significant developments in the case is the claim that artificial intelligence may have been used to fabricate or alter key pieces of evidence circulated online.

Authorities reportedly found that voice recordings may have been synthesised using AI, while KakaoTalk screenshots may have been digitally altered, and that some evidence presented publicly may not be authentic.

The allegations had previously gone viral online, contributing to widespread backlash against Kim Soo-hyun and intense public scrutiny across social media platforms.

Kim Soo-hyun Previously Denied Allegations

Kim Soo-hyun has previously denied allegations that he was involved in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage.

During a press conference held in March 2025, the actor reportedly said: 'I can't admit to something I didn't do'.

His agency also rejected claims that any relationship began when Kim Sae-ron was 15, maintaining that the allegations were false.

Some reports have stated that Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged having dated Kim Sae-ron briefly later in life, but denied any relationship during her minor years, while the claims remain part of ongoing public debate and have not been conclusively settled in court.

Career Fallout Became Massive

The controversy reportedly had a significant impact on Kim Soo-hyun's career and public image.

Reports claim that several brands distanced themselves from the actor, advertising contracts were affected or suspended, public appearances were reduced significantly, and major production discussions faced uncertainty.

Some unverified reports also suggested he sought psychiatric treatment amid sustained online pressure and criticism.

The case gained significant international attention due to Kim Soo-hyun's global popularity following the success of Queen of Tears.

Kim Sae-ron's Death Intensified Public Reaction

Public scrutiny surrounding the controversy intensified after Kim Sae-ron was found dead in February 2025 at the age of 24.

Following her death, online discussions and accusations spread rapidly across social media platforms and video-sharing sites, further escalating attention on those involved in the broader dispute.

Public reaction on TikTok remained intense, with widely shared comments including 'saying he threatened her and used her with no evidence is crazy' and 'Stop exaggerating u guys just wanna spoil this man career . Listen both sides first'. Another viral comment read, 'That was not true. He didn't threaten her, he didn't groom her, he didn't threaten her to give him all of her money. Stop lying. And he didn't abandon her. He broke up with her'.

The situation has since developed into one of the most widely discussed and divisive entertainment scandals in South Korea in recent years, with ongoing legal and reputational consequences still unfolding.