Harry Styles' reported engagement to actor Zoë Kravitz has taken an unexpected turn after Niall Horan said on air this week that he will not be attending his former One Direction bandmate's wedding, telling a New Zealand radio host he is a 'busy man' when pressed on whether he would be there.

The speculation around Styles and Kravitz ramped up last month, when the 37-year-old Big Little Lies star was repeatedly photographed in London wearing what appeared to be a large diamond ring on her left hand. US outlet Page Six reported that the couple, who have been linked since August 2025, are engaged after around eight months of dating, citing a source who claimed Kravitz has called Styles her 'soulmate.' Neither has confirmed an engagement publicly, and there has been no announcement of a wedding date.

On-Air Comment Fuels Feud Talk

The latest twist came during Horan's appearance on New Zealand station The Edge this week, where the 32-year-old was asked directly if he would be going to Styles' wedding. Horan cut off the question before it was finished.

'I am not going if that's what you're asking,' he replied. When the interviewer pushed again, Horan laughed and added, 'I'm a busy man.'

It was a brief exchange, but in the world of pop fandom, a few clipped words can land like a door slamming. Within hours, the segment had been clipped, shared and slowed down on social media, prompting fans to pore over his tone and body language for signs of frost between the two.

Crucially, Horan did not say he had been invited. Nor did he confirm that a wedding is actually happening. Yet his flat refusal, without the usual industry hedging about 'schedules' and 'seeing what happens,' was enough for many Directioners to read it as a quiet admission that things are not rosy between the pair.

The reaction was immediate and divided. One fan insisted that people were overreacting, writing under the shared clip, 'He didn't say he wasn't invited or that there isn't one. He said he's not going which I'm guessing 'cuz he has [a] tour that day probably.' Another took the opposite view, arguing that the whole premise was flawed: 'Harry isn't getting married, that's why he's not going.'

A third viewer suggested the whole thing might simply be a misunderstanding, claiming Horan had misheard the reference entirely: 'I think that he thinks they were talking about Taylor Swift not Harry.' Someone else stepped back from the frenzy altogether to ask the obvious question: 'But do we know for sure if there's a wedding? Harry is also touring this year.'

At this stage, neither Styles nor Kravitz has confirmed an engagement or wedding plans. The information comes via unnamed sources quoted in US entertainment outlets and a ring that, while conspicuous, does not in itself prove anything. Until the couple address it, all talk of invitations, guest lists and feuds remains speculative and should be treated with caution.

Harry Styles and Zoe kravitz are reportedly engaged to each other and this have left lots of fans speechless because apparently they have only been dating for only 8 months and also the fact that Zoe is way older than harry styles with over 5 plus years. Many people are… pic.twitter.com/1viGTGQOQt — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 2, 2026

Styles and Kravitz Keep Romance Quiet as Speculation Grows

While the noise around Styles and his old bandmate grows louder, the couple at the centre of it have continued to keep their relationship almost studiously low-key.

The first spark of rumour came in August 2025, when Styles and Kravitz were photographed walking arm in arm through Rome shortly after the premiere of her film Caught Stealing. They were later seen together in London, New York and again in Rome in September 2025, but have largely avoided public comment about their private life.

Behind the scenes, though, friends have painted a picture of a steady, if unusual, set-up. In December 2025, a source told People magazine that the pair were 'going strong' in spite of packed calendars and competing projects. The source said Harry had been spending 'long stretches of time in Rome this year' and that Kravitz had joined him there several times since late summer.

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When they did meet up in Italy, the insider added, they were 'pretty much left alone,' describing a surprisingly unglamorous routine for one of the world's most recognisable pop stars and a Hollywood name: strolling, meeting friends, 'a very relaxed life.' The same source claimed, 'they have great chemistry.'

For Horan, the question of whether he will be present for whatever comes next for Styles lands at a complicated time. He has recently spoken publicly about the loss of their former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, revealing that he rewrote a song after Payne's death. The band's history, once all boyish choreography and chart records, is now threaded through with grief and distance.

That context makes Horan's brisk 'I am not going' sound starker than it might have in another era. Whether it signals a genuine rift with Styles or simply a clash of timings that he does not feel obliged to sugar-coat is impossible to say from one interview clip. What is clear is that fans, still deeply invested in the story of five young men who once shared a stage, are determined to keep reading between every line.

Nothing about Styles' reported engagement, wedding plans or guest list has been confirmed by the couple themselves, so all such details remain unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.